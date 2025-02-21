A Star Is Born lead and American singer Lady Gaga doesn’t think she’s cut out for reality TV. While the ladies on The Real Housewives of New York City are huge fans of Gaga, the idea of starring on the show scares her. During RHONY Season 10, Episode 1, which aired back in April 2018, the ladies attended Dorinda Medley’s Halloween party where they had to dress as famous female icons. The hostess dressed up as Gaga to pay tribute to the “Bad Romance” singer. However, even that isn’t enough for Gaga to consider joining the franchise.

Gaga spilled the beans while taking Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test and was shown a picture from the RHONY Halloween party. However, that wasn’t the only thing she opened up about during the conversation. The singer took the chance to confirm the long-awaited continuation of her 2010 “Telephone” music video featuring Beyoncé. The original video ends with a “To be the continued message” and after years of speculation, Gaga has confirmed that the sequel is definitely happening. However, she chose to keep the exact details of the release date under wraps.

The news comes a few months after Dorinda opened up about her iconic Lady Gaga costume while speaking with The Daily Dish. The RHONY alum shared that the costume was a nod to the singer’s 2009 Saturday Night Live skit with Andy Samberg. Dorinda revealed that her DIY version of the iconic bubble dress was made with Spanx and plastic balls. Sadly, though it fell apart by the end of the night.

Lady Gaga Talks About Her Appearance on ‘The Hills’

While Gaga might not want to join the world of reality TV, she’s no stranger to it. The Joker: Folie à Deux star made a memorable appearance on The Hills back in 2008, right before she became a global pop sensation. During the same interview, she opened up about the experience when Vanity Fair gave her a photo of The Hills stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad. Turns out that the two were part of her publicity team as interns during the show. While it took Gaga a moment to recognize them, she eventually remembered the reality stars and claimed that they were great at their jobs.

During her appearance on The Hills Season 4, Episode 5, Gaga was seen performing at a small party. The up-and-coming singer wore a full-body catsuit with gold chains and a scarf wrapped around her hair. However, minutes before her performance, the zipper on her outfit broke and the cameras caught her asking Whitney and Lauren for help. After a few tries, the ladies finally manage to fix the zipper and Gaga exclaims: “Lauren, you’re superwoman!”

In a 2018 episode of the Bachelor Party podcast, The Hills creator Adam DiVello revealed that the cameo was completely unexpected. Adam confessed that back then, they didn’t even know who Gaga was. In fact, he was confused as to why they even filmed the scene in the first place.