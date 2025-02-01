ARTPOP—Lady Gaga's third studio album—was, like any piece of media ahead of its time, vastly underappreciated upon release. The album rollout and promotion was mired with controversy, from Gaga's oft-criticized South by Southwest set to the scrapping of the music video for "Do What U Want" (which featured now-disgraced singer R. Kelly). Though the Joker: Folie à Deux star is no stranger to controversy, the more contentious aspects of the album rollout overshadowed many of ARTPOP's highlights, which is a crying shame, because 2014's "G.U.Y."—officially titled G.U.Y. (An ARTPOP Film)—is probably one of Gaga's best music videos, even if it's one of her most forgotten.

The video, one of only two released during the ARTPOP era, not only accompanies one of the best songs on the album but is truly iconic in the way it thoroughly weaves pop culture and elements of Gaga's own life into its visuals. To the surprise of many, this included not one but several cameos from a few pillars of 2014 pop culture: Andy Cohen and the (incomplete) cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "G.U.Y" serves as a real throwback in 2025, so let's take a quick look at one of 2014's most effective time capsules.

Lady Gaga's 'G.U.Y.' Is a Snapshot of 2014