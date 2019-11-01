Lady Gaga to Star in Ridley Scott Movie About Murder of Gucci’s Grandson

0

Lady Gaga will star in an untitled Ridley Scott movie about the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci, which marks the first project she has signed on to star in since winning an Oscar for A Star Is Born.

Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination in 1995. She served 18 years of a 29-year sentence before being let out of jail in 2016.

Scott is directing from a script by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the Sara Gay Forden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Scott will produce via his Scott Free banner along with his wife, actress-producer Giannina Scott.

Several distributors have expressed interest in the project given the A-list pairing of Lady Gaga and Ridley Scott, who is about to direct The Last Duel for Fox/Disney, where Scott Free has a first-look deal. That revenge-themed period film is slated to star Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, and is awaiting a greenlight from Disney, which will still release adult-oriented films under the Fox banner.

Lady Gaga earned a Best Actress nomination for A Star Is Born and won the Oscar for writing the film’s hit song “Shallow,” while Scott is coming off the Getty kidnapping drama All the Money in the World starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer. It’s unclear when the Gucci movie will go before cameras, given the fact that Gaga and Sir Ridley both keep busy schedules.

Reggiani is an interesting role for Gaga, as she felt betrayed by her husband when he left her for another woman after she had a brain tumor removed. The actress, who delivered a dynamite performance in A Star Is Born, seems like a strong fit for the part of a broken-hearted Italian woman with murder on her mind. She’s represented by WME, while Scott is repped by WME. Deadline broke the news.

