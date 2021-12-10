Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are bringing their long musical partnership to a close with the upcoming release of their MTV Unplugged performance. Entertainment Weekly unveiled a clip of the duo's penultimate performance, showing the two covering the classic Cole Porter tune "Love for Sale," which also happens to be the name of their most recent collaborative album. The concert special will air on December 16 on MTV, a week after the debut of the new, live music video for "Love for Sale."

The clip sees Bennett over by the piano, crooning out the opening lyrics to the song while Gaga sits idly by with a wry smile, waiting to enter the song. As the song talks about a woman's smile turning to a smirk, Gaga responds in kind, prompting a giggle from Bennett. At the line, "she goes to work," she jumps in: "I'll work for you any night of the week." It's a sassy little exchange that highlights the unlikely relationship built between two superstar artists over the years. From the looks on both of their faces, you can see how much fun they have on stage together.

Although the Unplugged set is not their actual final performance, it will be their last to air on television. The pair originally filmed the special over the summer, but their real final show, One Last Time, aired on CBS and started streaming on Peacock late last month. It marked the end of an unfathomably long performing career for Bennett, who released the first of his sixty-one albums back in 1952. Last February, his family revealed his battle with Alzheimer's disease, which greatly affected his short-term memory, though his ability to perform remained for a time. Gaga and Bennett's final performance concluded on an emotional note as she thanked him for sharing his gift for all the years of his life, and escorted him off the stage one final time.

Image via United Artists Releasing

RELATED: How to Watch 'House of Gucci': Is Lady Gaga's High-Fashion Crime Drama Streaming or in Theaters?

Gaga's creative partnership with the last great crooner has been a highlight of her career in the past few years, even as she's turned to acting in films like House of Gucci and A Star is Born. The pair released their first album, Cheek to Cheek, together back in 2014, earning a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. It was a stark departure from Gaga's usual pop stylings and an unusual pairing altogether, but one that resonated with audiences. Their latest album, Love for Sale, is up for Album of the Year and Record of the Year at this year's Grammys, for the single "I Get a Kick Out of You."

Gaga and Bennett's MTV Unplugged set airs on December 16 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Check out their performance of "Love for Sale" below:

'House of Gucci' Trailer Finds Lady Gaga Showing Off Her Italian Accent to Adam Driver Ridley Scott's new film features Oscar winners Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email