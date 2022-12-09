Pop icon Lady Gaga has finally joined in the Wednesday fever that has gripped fans worldwide. One of the most fan favorite moments from the series has been Jenna Ortega dancing in the Rave'N Ball episode to The Cramps’ 1981 song, “Goo Goo Muck.” However, fans recreated the dance sequence on TikTok, set to a sped-up version of Gaga’s "Bloody Mary," from the 2011 album Born This Way. Now, the artist shared her own clip dancing the Wednesday way.

The black and white clip shared on Twitter by Netflix’s official account said, “Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore,” as we see the singer/songwriter getting her hair and makeup done, finished with a goth costume to match the vibe of Nevermore Academy’s uniform. She performed the number with an impressive interpretation of Wednesday’s funky moves.

Ortega revealed that she herself choreographed the dance sequence in the series and revealed on Twitter that she took inspiration from several artists like Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, and Denis Lavant, as well as old videos of goths at dance clubs in the 1980s. However, fans had their own plans and a flood of recreations of the sequence to “Bloody Mary” hit the Internet.

RELATED: Christina Ricci's Villain Arc Was the Best Part of 'Wednesday'

Acknowledging the fans, Wednesday’s Twitter account said, “I see you doing my dance moves to Lady Gaga’s "Bloody Mary." I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.” For the uninitiated, in 2009, Gaga started to use the term ‘lil monsters’ during her live performances to refer to her fans, which picked up and has been used to describe any Lady Gaga fan since. Responding to Wednesday’s comments, Gaga then tweeted, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).” The interaction has been going viral on social media sites and looks like the prompt for Gaga to finally join the Wednesday bandwagon.

Netflix’s Wednesday has broken several viewing records for the streamer. Director Tim Burton’s take on the classic Addams Family has been critically acclaimed and is getting all the love from the fans. In the new series, we see the adolescent version of Wednesday entering Nevermore Academy. As she navigates adulthood, her new psychic abilities, and more importantly her emotions, she ends up in a series of murder mysteries that also had her family in the clutches.

Along with Ortega the series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, alongside Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, and more. The series is co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming on Netflix. You can check out Gaga's dance below: