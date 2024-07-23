Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake.

The captivating series Lady in the Lake, which premiered last week on Apple TV+, is already engaging audiences with its story of two women whose fates become intertwined in Baltimore in the 1960s. Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) is a well-to-do Jewish homemaker whose picture-perfect life starts to unravel after she starts taking a good look at her own discontent. Her story connects with that of Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a Black single mother struggling to make ends meet. The first episode opens up with Cleo's death, but the story detailing the events of Cleo's life (and her demise) unfolds as the series flashes back to one month prior. The show explores the many difficulties both of these women faced, but Lady in the Lake was actually based on a book.

Laura Lippman published her bestselling novel (with the same title) in 2019, and it turns out that Lippman was inspired by real-life events that took place in Baltimore. Although the events depicted in the book and the series aren't 100 percent factual, they did stem from the deaths of two figures in Baltimore. Lippman noted in an interview with NPR that she was interested in blending fact and fiction, saying, "Once I've decided that a real-life crime is going to be my inspiration, I do no more research about it. Because I don't really want to know about that crime. I've been drawn to it because of some sort of thematic possibility." The themes of Lady in the Lake, which include the quest for women to become more than what society expects of them and what type of people get the most attention in our culture, are present in the series adaptation. But what's the real story behind Lady in the Lake that got Lippman so intrigued?

The 'Lady in the Lake' Novel Was Inspired by a Real-Life Murder

In the series, a young girl named Tessie Durst (Bianca Belle) disappears; her body is found by Maddie several days later near the lake. In fact, there was a real-life girl just like Tessie who inspired Lippman. On September 29, 1969, a rabbi gave 11-year-old Esther Lebowitz (a white, Jewish girl) a ride home from school. She was dropped off at a drugstore near her home but was never seen alive again. Two days later, police found her body less than a half-mile from her home. She had been bludgeoned in the head (with injuries consistent with being hit with a hammer). Lebowitz's body actually gave investigators a clue as to who killed her, given that she was covered in a substance similar to sand and in blue paint, which police would later link to the same type of material found in fish tanks. This led them to a tropical fish store, which was next to the drugstore where Lebowitz had been heading the day she disappeared. There, police found strands of Lebowitz's hair and a hammer with her blood on it. A 23-year-old man who ran the fish store with his mother confessed to the crime. He would ultimately face trial and be sentenced to life in prison (where he would die in 2015 at the age of 69).

Lebowitz's initial disappearance had a major effect on the Orthodox Jewish community and on the city of Baltimore at large. Jewish and non-Jewish citizens alike formed large search parties, who were determined to find the little girl. As a cousin of Lebowitz's, Abba Poliakoff, noted in an interview in 2014, "Somehow this event, as heinous as it was, for one brief moment really pulled the city together. Everybody was caught up in the tragedy, not just the Jewish community." After Lebowitz's body was found, more than 1,500 people showed up to her funeral to pay their respects. Just as the event catalyzed a movement of solidarity and community for Baltimore, in the series, Tessie's death galvanizes Maddie to run from the life she's feeling so suffocated by. But it wasn't just Lebowitz's death that inspired Lippman when she was writing her novel.

Who Was Cleo Johnson in 'Lady in the Lake'?

Just five short months before Lebowitz's tragic death, another Baltimore citizen disappeared. It was a completely unrelated case to Lebowitz, but the story still intrigued Lippman because the missing person received so much less fanfare than the little girl had. Shirley Parker, who becomes Cleo Johnson in the book and television series, was a young, Black, single mother who disappeared after getting into an argument with her boyfriend and exiting the car they were in. Her body was discovered six weeks after she vanished by a work crew that was fixing broken lights in the Druid Lake fountain. Parker's body was on top of the fountain, in a sunken section that submerged her body in about a foot of water. The fountain's location in the lake led Parker to earn the nickname The Lady in the Lake. But Parker's death was much more mysterious than Lebowitz's. Although the autopsy report listed that she had not been shot or stabbed, any signs of foul play had been washed away or eroded from decay. Without clear signs of a homicide and with assumptions that it was possible she could have accidentally drowned somehow, no one was ever charged in her death.

But the most interesting part of Parker's demise is the fact that the public's reaction was so completely different from that of Lebowitz's. For example, very little media attention was given at all to Parker's case, especially compared to the outpouring of publicity that Lebowitz's received. There was a little bit of reporting done by the Baltimore Afro-American, but because Parker was Black, many in the mainstream media assumed that no one was interested or would care about Parker's disappearance (or about her death). There were no huge displays of grief when Parker's body was found, no large funeral, or public mourning. Even though Parker was a beloved mother and a hardworking member of her community, her death was met mostly with silence. It was only her family members and friends who grieved her. It was this disparity in the public reactions and media coverage that made Lippman curious. What happens to the members of a community when one person's death is met with public outcry and another is just glossed over and forgotten about?

These two deaths occurred within a short period of each other, but the way they were processed within the media and the communities of Baltimore was vastly different. Racism and bias affected media coverage and community relations in a major way, and both the Lady in the Lake book and the series depict how these biases impacted a wide-reaching number of people connected to these crimes (like Maddie). Although neither the source material nor the series is being billed as based on a true story, the projects are putting a spotlight on the real events that happened so many decades ago. And even if their names and some details about their cases have been changed, Lady in the Lake is still ensuring that Lebowitz and Parker's stories are being told today in some form.

