Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake as well as the 2019 novel of the same name.

Just like many great books, Laura Lippman's bestselling 2019 novel, Lady in the Lake, was inspired by real-life events. Her research uncovered two intriguing deaths in 1960s Baltimore that she wanted to interweave into one story. The first death was that of a white Jewish 11-year-old girl who went missing after being dropped off at a nearby drugstore. Her disappearance sparked massive search parties, and the whole city came together to help locate the girl. After her body was found, more than 1,500 people showed up to pay their respects at her funeral. What struck Lippman as the most intriguing aspect of the tragedy was the response to the event. There was an outpouring of support from both the media and the community. But just five short months earlier, a Black single mother had disappeared (her body was found in a fountain in the lake six weeks later), and there was a significant difference in how the media covered the event. Lippman was fascinated by the fact that virtually no attention was given to this woman, even though her death was every bit as horrific. Racial bias and misogyny ran rampant, and Lippman wanted to explore how these factors impacted the characters she created.

In her novel, Lippman was able to craft a fascinating fictional look at these two deaths. She combined their stories by connecting them with a made-up character named Maddie (played Natalie Portman in Apple TV+'s adaptation), a white Jewish woman who has fled the constraints of her predictable life to explore her dream of being a journalist. Maddie feels affected by the little girl's death but becomes more obsessed with telling the Black woman's story. Lippman's book has now been adapted for the screen, and the first two episodes of the Apple TV+ limited series premiered last week. Although there are some areas where the television version has stuck close to Lippman's novel, there are also some pretty notable differences between the book and the series.

Several Characters Get More In-Depth Backstories in the 'Lady of the Lake' Series

Like with any adaptation, there are some minor changes when it comes to the names being used. In the book, the little girl who was murdered is named Tessie Fine. In the series, she has been renamed Tessie Durst (Bianca Belle). Similarly, the main character of the Lady in the Lake is named Cleo Sherwood in the book but is now Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) in the series. The main suspect in Tessie's murder is a man named Stephen Zawadzkie (Dylan Arnold), but in the book, he's named Stephen Corwin. These changes aren't major alterations, but they do help distinguish the series as a separate entity from the book.

Perhaps one of the biggest differences between the book and the series is that several characters become much more detailed and nuanced. Cleo, in particular, is more of a ghostly narrator in the book, but she is given a full-fledged perspective in the series. In the book, she lives with a roommate; this character is completely missing from the series and is replaced by Cleo's best friend, Dora (Jennifer Mogbock). The two women dreamed of becoming world-famous singers, which helps to introduce Cleo's former dreams of a better future that no longer seems possible.

In the source material, Cleo is also divorced and is secretly dating a married man. She just wants to be free from everyone's expectations (she doesn't even have a husband like she does in the series). Cleo's motivations are much clearer in the adaptation: she's working tirelessly to create a better future for her two young sons. In the book, she's just a dancer and bartender at Shell Gordon's club; in the series, Cleo shows off her intelligence by working as one of his bookkeepers. At first, she tries to sever ties with Shell (Wood Harris), because she knows the crime boss will only bring her down. But as more doors close in her face, Cleo falls deeper into the criminal underworld because those are the only opportunities being offered to her. Cleo's desires and her dogged determination are much more evident in the series. Additionally, the television show allows for characters like Stephen and his mother to be explored in more detail (including their twisted, abusive relationship), and Shell becomes more intriguing than just a one-note criminal.

The 'Lady in the Lake' Series Changes Some Important Plot Points

Close

In the series, Maddie is extremely affected by Tessie's death. At first, it seems as though she's just upset because she's empathizing as a mother. But as the story unfolds, it's revealed that Maddie had a traumatic relationship with Tessie's father when they were both in high school. This connection to the Durst family is completely missing from the book. This more complicated backstory in the series allows Maddie to become a more enigmatic and interesting character. It also permits Tessie's death to serve as much more of a catalyst to inspire her to leave the predictable box she's trapped in as a traditional wife and mother.

Several new characters have been created for the series that didn't exist in the book. For example, in the series, Myrtle Summer (Angela Robinson) is a local politician who strings Cleo along with the hope that Myrtle might help with her children's education or might offer her a job. Myrtle is the face of hope for what could be achieved for Black people in Baltimore, but in the book, that role is filled by Cleo's boyfriend, who is running for Senate. Myrtle provides an interesting plot point for Cleo in the series; even though she is a fellow Black woman who should be helping lift Cleo up, she just acts as one more person with power who prevents Cleo from succeeding (and who could end up indirectly leading to her death). Another person missing from the book is Reggie Robinson (Josiah Cross); in the series, he is Shell's right-hand man. He also interacts with Tessie at the fish shop, where it's clear he's been beaten up. But so far in the series, the viewer doesn't know how else Reggie will tie into the story. He is Dora's boyfriend, so he's friendly to Cleo, but it's also possible that he's tied to Cleo's eventual demise.

The themes of the two projects are virtually the same. These characters and their struggles evoke the questions: who gets to tell our stories after we're gone, and do we all get to be mourned in the same way? Maddie and Cleo's lives intertwine because Maddie believes that Cleo's story still deserves to be told even after she's no longer alive. But the series has made enough changes that allow these characters and the storylines to flourish and grow as a piece that's entirely separate from the source material. In either version, the women of Lady in the Lake prove that Lippman's instincts were spot-on and that their stories are ones worth telling.

