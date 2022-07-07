The depths of the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake keep getting deeper, as several new actors have added their names to the show’s call sheet. Noah Jupe and Mike Epps were the first to be announced in a new list that also includes Byron Bowers (Honey Boy), Josiah Cross-Wiggins (King Richard), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jacob’s Ladder). The sextet will join the previously announced Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman, and Natalie Portman, with Moses Ingram recently cast to fill in for Lupita Nyong’o, who stepped down from the project back in May.

Lady in the Lake serves as an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s bestselling novel of the same name. The thriller, which takes place in ‘60s Baltimore, will follow the life of a housewife-turned-investigative journalist named Maddie Schwartz (Portman). Previously feeling unfulfilled in her life, which was strictly centered around her family, an unsolved murder lights a spark within the housewife, leading her to start a new vocation as an investigative journalist. As the puzzle pieces begin to come together, Maddie will cross paths with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram). Cleo is also a dedicated mother, forced to work countless jobs in order to support her family. While her motherly duties come first, Cleo also pours much of her time into supporting Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda. As the two women’s worlds intertwine, it will set them on a path that will change their lives forever.

The series was created and will be directed by Alma Har’el, the filmmaker behind Honey Boy, and will mark a reunion for her, Jupe, and Bowers as the three worked together on the set of the Shia LaBeouf-penned film. Har’el also serves as an executive producer and writer, doing the latter alongside Bowers, Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, and Boaz Yakin.

The rest of the executive production team is made up of Har’el’s producing partner Christopher Leggett under the filmmaker’s Zusa banner, Portman with her producing partner Sophie Mas, the late Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross for Crazyrose, Bad Wolf’s Julie Gardner, POV Entertainment’s Amy J. Kaufman, and Layne Eskridge, with Yakin and Lippman joining. Endeavor-Content is the studio backing the project and will work with Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

As of right now, no release date for Lady in the Lake has been set, but you can stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.