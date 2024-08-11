Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Lady in the Lake Episode 5.

When Lady in the Lake premiered on Apple TV+, it was clear that the show would be a fascinating look at Maddie Morgenstern (Natalie Portman) and her life as a Jewish housewife in 1960s Baltimore. But the series, based on a bestselling novel by Laura Lippman, has surpassed expectations by providing viewers with not only Maddie's story but also a chilling look at two murders that take place around the same time and intersect with Maddie's life. Loosely inspired by real events, Lady in the Lake examines themes of racism, misogyny, and bias. It asks the question: who has the right to tell our story after we're gone?

The series opens with the death of Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a Black mother who is trying desperately to make a better life for her two sons. In flashbacks, her story intertwines several times with Maddie's, but it's not until after her death that Maddie truly takes note of her. The first episode unveils another murder, that of 11-year-old Tessie Durst, which serves as a catalyst for Maddie to decide to leave her husband and teenage son and strike out on her own. She lands a job at a newspaper and rediscovers her old passion for writing. Maddie is eagerly investigating both Tessie's death, and now Cleo's as well. But several significant events occur for Maddie in Episode 5 that will have long-lasting effects on her.

This Week's Episode of 'Lady in the Lake' Has Many Important Moments

Prior to Episode 5, there had been hints that Maddie's husband, Milton (Brett Gelman), was not the real father of her son, Seth (Noah Jupe). This week's episode reveals in flashbacks to Maddie's youth that it wasn't her teenage boyfriend, Allan Durst (David Corenswet), who got her pregnant, but rather his father (Mark Feuerstein) with whom she was having an affair. This gives more insight into Maddie's personality and the risks she was willing to take. This reveal demonstrates that Maddie's history is much more complicated than was explained before and that she was more of a willing participant in her fate than was supposed.

The episode also depicts how hard Maddie has been working to try and make it in the newsroom. Episode 5 illustrates how she settles into a daily routine: bringing bagels to her co-workers, receiving unwanted touches as she walks to her desk, and answering useless letters to her Miss Helpline column. She is consistently sidelined by her male colleagues and is stuck in an unappreciated role as one of only two female journalists working at the newspaper. This disheartening rut Maddie finds herself in is one more reason why she's desperate to make a name for herself as a journalist. It's what inspires her to keep doggedly investigating both Tessie's murder and now Cleo's. But Maddie's naked ambition leads to a very dangerous and life-threatening situation at the end of Episode 5.

Episode 5's Shocking Ending Sets Up a Cliffhanger for 'Lady in the Lake'

While looking into Tessie's death at the hands of Stephen (Dylan Arnold), Maddie goes to meet with his mother, Kasia (Masha Mashkova) at her home. It is an awkward conversation from the start; Kasia points out that she's from Treblinka, Poland (where one of the Nazi concentration camps was located during World War II) and notes Maddie's Jewish background. Although uncomfortable, the conversation is calm in the beginning, until Maddie makes the mistake of insinuating how close she and Stephen are, which is a major trigger for Kasia. The woman calls Maddie an antisemitic slur and stabs her in the stomach.

A violent scuffle ensues between the two women, but Maddie is able to stumble to a bedroom and close the door. On the other side of the door, Kasia admits to helping Stephen (although we don't know whether she means helping him kill Tessie or just helping to dispose of her body). Kasia tries to connect with Maddie one last time, saying, "You would have done the same for your son." After a few moments of silence, Maddie drags herself to the kitchen to reach the phone to dial for help, when she's met with a shocking sight. Kasia has slit her own throat in order to avoid any consequences for her actions. Maddie dials for the operator but is too weak to even utter a word. She slumps to the floor, and the bloody, gruesome scene ends with a cliffhanger.

If the series follows in the book's footsteps, Maddie will recover in the hospital and continue her quest to tell both Tessie and Cleo's stories. It's a safe bet that Maddie will make it since there are two episodes left in the show, but how will this terrifying event affect her? Will she still be as relentless in her journalistic pursuits? Or will she realize that her self-destructive behaviors (including that of her affair with a Black police officer) are only putting herself in more danger? The attack could possibly serve as a wake-up call for Maddie, but it's likely that she'll still struggle with finding her place in the world and with her role as a mother. Her relationships with everyone (including her son, her boyfriend, and her bosses at the newspaper) are all going to change dramatically because of this event. Plus, there's no way that the attack won't affect her strange connection with Stephen. How will he react to his mother's actions and her death? He's already struggling with mental illness and had an odd co-dependent relationship with his mother, so this is probably going to complicate things even further.

No matter how it plays out, Maddie has a lot to answer for. It is true that she was the victim of this attack, but she continually puts herself in harm's way because of her ambition. Lady in the Lake has two episodes left to explore the fallout from Tessie and Cleo's deaths, and how that will impact Maddie in her goal of uncovering the truth. What is already clear is that Maddie doesn't mind rolling the dice when it comes to getting what she wants and that there has already been violence and death as a result of that recklessness. She continually finds herself connected to violent crimes, but will she self-reflect to think about why that might be or who else could be hurt because of her actions? There is still time left to discover whether she will ever reach a point where she's actually content with her life, but even if she recovers from the attack, things aren't looking good for Maddie.

