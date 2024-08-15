The Big Picture Follow Maddie (Natalie Portman) in a twisted journey to uncover dark secrets surrounding Cleo's death in Lady in the Lake.

Maddie's investigation into the disappearance of Cleo leads her to dangerous territory, with shocking revelations about her family.

Our exclusive sneak peek reveals Maddie's hospital ordeal and introduces new characters in the penultimate episode of Lady in the Lake.

Today, we’d like to invite our readers on a topsy-turvy twisted mental journey alongside Natalie Portman (Black Swan) in a Collider exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Lady in the Lake. In it, Portman’s character, Maddie, is confused to find that she’s awoken in a hospital. As she launches out of her bed to figure out what’s going on, she realizes that the floor is covered in a foot of water with medical equipment floating alongside weeds. Understandably shaken, Maddie walks out into the hallway only to become more confused when she spots a familiar person rushing ahead of her. Every step carries the investigative journalist farther from the safety of her room and more into the dark secrets surrounding Cleo’s (Moses Ingram) death.

Based on Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name, Lady in the Lake puts two otherwise unrelated women on a collision course following the disappearance of a young girl. The year is 1966 and Baltimore resident Maddie Schwartz (Portman) feels like she has a higher calling than the life of a housewife has so far afforded her. Always interested in investigative journalism, Schwartz sees the missing persons case as a perfect jumping-off point for her hopeful career. The vanished woman in question is Cleo Johnson (Ingram), a mother whose shocking disappearance rocks the city to its core. Willing to rearrange her entire life to find out what happened to the missing mother, Maddie may have bitten off more than she can chew as she searches for the truth.

The first handful of episodes have teased that there’s much more to Maddie than audiences have seen on the surface and last week’s fifth episode further solidified what many have been thinking. For starters, we now know that Maddie’s husband, Milton (Brett Gelman), isn’t the biological father of her son, Seth (Noah Jupe). Episode 5 also left audiences hanging in a pivotal moment that saw Maddie stabbed by another character, with the credits rolling as a pool of blood began to form around the aspiring journalist. From today’s exclusive sneak peek, we know that Maddie is alive and well — or rather, as well as one can be when they’re chasing ghosts around a hospital.

Who Else Is in ‘Lady in the Lake’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Joining the leading players of Apple TV+’s crime thriller are Y’lan Noel (The First Purge), Byron Bowers (Irma Vep), Mikey Madison (Scream), Pruitt Taylor Vince (The Mentalist) and David Corenswet (Pearl).

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode above and catch up on the first five episodes of Lady in the Lake now streaming on Apple TV+.

Lady in the Lake In 1960s Baltimore, an unsolved murder drives a housewife to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. Her path crosses with a dedicated mother navigating the political landscape of Black Baltimore, leading to a collision course that unearths deep-seated secrets and puts both their lives in jeopardy. Release Date July 19, 2024 Cast Natalie Portman , Moses Ingram , Y'lan Noel , Mikey Madison , Brett Gelman , Noah Jupe Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Cinematographer Lachlan Milne Creator(s) Alma Har'el Distributor Apple TV+ Producer Julie Gardner, Nathan Ross Production Company Crazyrose, Bad Wolf America, Zusa, MountainA, Endeavor Content Writers Laura Lippman Expand

Watch On Apple TV+