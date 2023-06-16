Laura Lippman's best-selling crime novel Lady in the Lake is being brought to life for the screen with a talented cast and creative team behind it. The limited series from Apple TV+ will be a complex noir-tinged crime drama set in 1960s Baltimore and will star Academy Award winner Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit). Dealing with topics of race, second-wave feminism, and what stories are deemed newsworthy, Lady in the Lake looks to be a must-watch.

When is Lady in the Lake Coming Out?

We don’t have an exact release date for Lady in the Lake yet, but it is expected to come out in 2023, with filming having concluded in Baltimore in late 2022.

Where Can You Watch Lady in the Lake?

Lady in the Lake will be premiering on AppleTV, so that will be your go-to place for the upcoming miniseries. AppleTV offers free trials, making it an easy streamer to check out risk-free.

Is There A Trailer for Lady in the Lake?

We don’t have a trailer for Lady in the Lake yet, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for a first official look at this new limited series. No official stills have been released either. The most we have are behind-the-scenes images that the cast and crew have shared on Instagram.

Who Stars in Lady in the Lake?

Lady in the Lake stars Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman, Noah Jupe, and Mike Epps. While this will be one of Portman’s first big TV roles, she of course is far from a newcomer to acting, having been in blockbuster franchises including the Star Wars Prequels where she played Padme, and the Thor films where she played Jane Foster. Portman has plenty of experience with less action-focused films as well, having won an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan. Portman’s production company MountainA is also involved in producing Lady in the Lake. They are also producing the upcoming film May December where Portman will star opposite Julianne Moore.

Moses Ingram is also starring, having joined the cast after Lupita Nyong’o exited the project. Ingram, a Baltimore native, has garnered praise for her roles as Jolene in The Queen’s Gambit and Lady MacBeth in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of MacBeth. More recently Ingram, like Portman, has joined the Star Wars franchise, playing the role of Reva Sevander in Obi-Wan Kenobi. She will also be in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Big Cigar. In an interview with Collider Ingram has credited her education at Yale Drama School for helping her learn to fully understand and embody who a character is when acting, skills we’re excited to see her bring to her performance as Cleo in Lady in the Lake.

Y’Lan Noel has starred in both action-heavy horror films like The First Purge and Slice, and quieter dramas and romances including The Photograph, and Insecure, where he played Daniel. When talking with Christina Radish back in 2018 Noel mentioned his love of character-driven material that “require[s] a large level of preparation.” We think he’ll get his wish playing Ferdie in Lady in the Lake.

Mikey Madison, who impressed audiences with her role as Amber in 2022’s Scream will be playing the role of Judith in Lady in the Lake. She has previously been in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as the FX series Better Things. She will also be in the upcoming film All Souls.

Brett Gelman is most known for his role as Murray on Stranger Things. He has previously been in films including Someone Marry Barry, The Disaster Artist, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. His TV credits include work on The Kroll Show, Fleabag, and Inside Job. He will also be in the upcoming films Strays and Boy Kills World.

Mike Epps has previously been in films including Next Friday, How High, and You People. He recently played Richard Pryor in the HBO series Winning Time and will be in the upcoming film Madame Web.

Noah Jupe is most known for playing Marcus Abbott in the A Quiet Place movies, as well as acclaimed films and series such as Ford v Ferrari, Wonder, The Undoing, Honey Boy, The Night Manager, and No Sudden Move. He will next be seen in Franklin, an Apple TV+ miniseries about Benjamin Franklin, and the musical biopic Dreamin' Wild.

Other names involved in the series include Bryon Bowers (Honey Boy), Josiah Cross (King Richard), Emmy winner Pruitt Taylor Vince (Identity), Ronnie Gene Blevins (Joe), David Corenswet (Pearl), and Angela Robinson (The Haves and the Have Nots).

What Is Lady in the Lake About?

Based on a book by Laura Lippman, Lady in the Lake focuses on Maddie (Portman), a housewife turned investigative reporter in 1960s Baltimore. Maddie becomes obsessed with solving the disappearance of a local Black woman, a case few others seem interested in. Maddie also tries to solve the murder of a child, a case that is treated quite differently by the public and the media.

The novel's synopsis reads:

The New York Times bestselling author returns with a novel set in 1960s Baltimore that combines modern psychological insights with elements of classic noir, about a housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman. In 1966, Baltimore is a city of secrets that everyone seems to know—everyone, that is, except Madeline “Maddie” Schwartz. Last year, she was a happy, even pampered housewife. This year, she’s bolted from her marriage of almost twenty years, determined to make good on her youthful ambitions to live a passionate, meaningful life. Maddie wants to matter, to leave her mark on a swiftly changing world. Drawing on her own secrets, she helps Baltimore police find a murdered girl—assistance that leads to a job at the city’s afternoon newspaper, the Star. Working at the newspaper offers Maddie the opportunity to make her name, and she has found just the story to do it: a missing black woman whose body was discovered in the fountain of a city park lake. Cleo Sherwood was a young black woman who liked to have a good time. No one seems to know or care why she was killed except Maddie—and the dead woman herself. Maddie sets out to find the truth about Cleo’s life and death, but Cleo’s ghost, privy to Maddie’s poking and prying, wants to be left alone. Maddie’s investigation brings her into contact with people who used to be on the periphery of her life—a jewelry store clerk, a waitress, a rising star on the Baltimore Orioles, a patrol cop, a hardened female reporter, a lonely man in a movie theater. But for all her ambition and drive, Maddie may fail to see the people right in front of her. Her inability to look beyond her own needs could lead to tragedy and turmoil for all sorts of people—including the man who shares her bed, a black police officer who cares for Maddie more than she knows.

Who Is Making Lady in the Lake?

Lady in the Lake is written and directed by Alma Har’el. Har’el previously directed Shia LeBeouf’s semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy. She has also directed multiple ads and music videos and recently directed the Bob Dylan concert film The Shadow Kingdom.

What’s the History Behind Lady in the Lake?

Crime novelist Laura Lippman, who wrote the book Lady in the Lake, has stated that the story was inspired by the real-life murders of Esther Lebowitz, a white Jewish girl, and Shirley Parker, a Black woman, and how differently those two tragedies had been treated and covered in the press. While both deaths occurred around the same time in the city of Baltimore, Esther Lebowitz’s murder was covered widely, as opposed to Shirley Parker’s death which received little attention from the public or press, except for the newspaper The Baltimore Afro-American.

When and Where Did Lady in the Lake Film?

Lady in the Lake was filmed in Baltimore and its nearby suburb of Pikesville in the spring and summer of 2022. At various points, The 200 Block of E. Redwood Street in Baltimore was closed to allow for filming, as was the 200 Block of Park Avenue. Film crews were also spotted at the Loch Raven Reservoir. Baltimore's residents even got to enjoy some Christmas in the summer as streets were decorated with festive winter set dressings and even fake snow. On November 10, 2022, Natalie Portman revealed on Instagram that filming for the series had wrapped.