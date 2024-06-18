The Big Picture Natalie Portman stars in Apple TV+'s series Lady in the Lake about a 1966 murder case.

Cleo's murder pushes Maddie to become an investigative journalist, despite her husband's disapproval.

The star-studded cast includes Moses Ingram, Y'lan Noel, and Noah Jupe in this gripping mystery.

Natalie Portman is meddling in dangerous affairs in the debut trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, Lady in the Lake. The production, which sees Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) star opposite Portman, tells the story of the mysterious death of a young woman in Baltimore in 1966. Ingram will appear as Cleo Johnson, the murder victim whose death becomes the obsession of Portman’s Maddie Schwartz, a housewife who aspires to transform herself into an investigative journalist. Landing on the streamer on Friday, July 19 with a two-episode premiere, followed by a new installment every week until the finale on August 23.

Explaining the connection between Maddie and herself, Cleo’s voice can be heard overtop the beginning moments of the Lady in the Lake trailer as she reveals that the pair once saw each other before Cleo’s heinous murder. Revealing a key aspect of the plot, the teaser divulges that Maddie is the person who first stumbled across Cleo’s body in the lake, binding her even closer to the tragic events surrounding the woman’s passing. It also points to Maddie’s discontent with being a stay-at-home wife and her desire to do something more with her life - much to the dismay of her husband (Brett Gelman, Stranger Things).

Prepared to give up everything she’s ever known, Maddie dives head first into Cleo’s case, digging into every tidbit of information about the deceased woman and doing everything in her power to solve the murder. But, as her voice echoes from beyond the grave, Cleo is less than pleased that she’s the subject of Maddie’s attempt to chase her dreams and rejoin the workforce. As the trailer plays out, the tangled web of lies and secrets surrounding Cleo’s death becomes abundantly apparent as Ingram and Portman pour their all into their powerhouse performances.

Who Else Is In ‘Lady in the Lake’?

Along with the Academy Award-winning Portman and the Emmy-nominated Ingram, Lady in the Lake will also feature performances by Y’lan Noel (The First Purge), Byron Bowers (Irma Vep), Josiah Cross (King Richard), Mike Epps (Madame Web), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (The Mentalist). The project hails from award-winning director, Alma Har’el, who was the helmer behind such productions as the feature-length film Honey Boy and the celebrated documentary, Bombay Beach. The series serves as an adaptation of the bestselling book of the same name by Laura Lippman.

