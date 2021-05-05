Dark Horse Comics’ acclaimed series Lady Killer will be adapted by Netflix into a feature film. Blake Lively has been announced to play the titular killer, while Diablo Cody has been tapped to adapt the comic book into a screenplay. However, the streamer is still on the hunt for a director to helm the film.

"Lady Killer" was written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. Jones also illustrated the series while Laura Allred worked as the colorist. The limited-run comic centers around a 1950’s housewife named Josie Schuller (who Lively will portray in the film) that has a dark secret. Although she embodies all of the stereotypical traits of a loving housewife, she is secretly a contract killer for a local mafia organization. With her husband starting to suspect where she goes at night and her boss losing faith in her work, Josie might become a target herself.

The series was met with critical acclaim when it was first released in 2015. In 2016, it was nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Limited Series, as well as separately nominated for Jones’ illustrations and cover art.

The adaptation is just one from the ongoing first-look deal between Netflix and Dark Horse. The deal has been successful so far, with their adaptation of The Umbrella Academy being one of the streamer’s most-viewed programs. Other projects to come from this deal include Jonas Åkerlund’s film Polar and the upco.ing Mystery Girl.

Lively last starred in the spy thriller The Rhythm Section last year and Cody has been working on both her untitled Madonna biopic as well as her Powerpuff Girls show for The CW. While a director has not been selected, the film already sounds promising with the talent already behind it.

Netflix has not set a release date or window for the film. If you want to catch up on the series, you can purchase both collections of "Lady Killer" online.

