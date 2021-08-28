Lionsgate has released the trailer for Lady of the Manor, a buddy comedy starring Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer. The film follows a slacker tour guide who is hired to play an 18th century lady. It's no surprise when it doesn't go well, but she is caught off-guard when the ghost of the dead lady herself shows up to tell her all the wrong ways she’s been playing the part.

The comedy marks the feature-film directorial debut of Justin Long, who was recently in the Alvin and the Chipmunks sequels and Fox’s New Girl. Long co-writes and co-directs Lady of the Manor with his brother, Christian Long, who also is making his directorial debut. He had a small part in 2011’s Hop.

In the trailer we get a glimpse at the Lynskey-Greer banter that will certainly play out during most of the movie, especially considering that the ghost decides to do a makeover of sorts in order to make Hannah (Lynskey) behave more like a lady. The cast also features Luis Guzmán, Ryan Phillippe and Patrick Duffy.

Lady of the Manor will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 17. The same day, it will become available for rent or purchase on digital platforms. Then, four days later, on September 21, the Blu-ray and DVD copies will hit shelves.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it —until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it’s time to change her wild ways — and she’ll haunt her until she does — in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe.

