‘Parasite’ Named Best Picture by Los Angeles Film Critics Association

If you’ve been following any of the awards circuit news on the glittery road to the Oscars, you’ve likely figured out the usual suspects getting all the glory. If it ain’t The Irishman, it’s Marriage Story, and if it ain’t either of those, it’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, right? But now, kicking in the damn door with a breath of fresh air, is the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s awards for the best in 2019 film. And they’ve got some lovely, unorthodox picks shining otherwise underseen films and talents.

For one: They’ve named Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite as Best Picture. And while other organizations have given the film its highest honors, the LAFCA’s less American-centric focus trickles down into the rest of its picks. As an example, they gave Best Actor, which many have pegged for American stars Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Joaquin Phoenix, to Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodóvar‘s underappreciated Pain and Glory. The LAFCA also gave Pain and Glory their award for Best Foreign-Language Film — Parasite didn’t even earn a runner-up.

Other fun, off-the-beaten path picks include Claire Mathon winning Best Cinematography for two films, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics, over Roger Deakins‘ thought-to-be unbeatable work on the single-shot 1917. I Lost My Body, which just now dropped on Netflix, won Best Animation over works like Toy Story 4. The Last Black Man in San Francisco won the New Generation Award, comedy maestro Elaine May won a Career Achievement award, and Jennifer Lopez nabbed Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers. While the Oscars will likely feel a lot safer in its picks, it’s downright invigorating to see the LAFCA take some big swings and connect.

Below, the full list of winners and runners-up from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. For more awards show news, here’s our look at the 2019 Golden Globe nominations, the Gotham Awards winners, and the AFI picks for the best in film and television.

Best Picture: Parasite (Runner Up: The Irishman)

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Runner Up: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman)

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory (Runner Up: Adam Driver, Marriage Story)

Best Actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane (Runner Up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us)

Best Supporting Actor: Song Kang-ho, Parasite (Runner Up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman)

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (Runner Up: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell)

Best Screenplay: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story (Runner Up: Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won-han, Parasite)

Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics (Runner Up: Roger Deakins, 1917)

Best Production Design: Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Runner Up: Lee Ha-jun, Parasite)

Best Editing: Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 18 (Runner Up: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems)

Best Music Score: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body (Runner Up: Thomas Newman, 1917)

Best Foreign-Language Film: Pain and Glory (Runner Up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire)

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: American Factory (Runner Up: Apollo 18)

Best Animation: I Lost My Body (Runner Up: Toy Story 4)

New Generation Award: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Falls & Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Career Achievement: Elaine May

The Douglas Edwards Experimental/Independent Film/Video Award: Ja’Tovia Gary’s The Giverny Document