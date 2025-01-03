Reality television pioneer Kristin Cavallari is opening up about life, co-parenting with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. Appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast, Callivari divulged the current state of their relationship, sharing that co-parenting is as difficult as their marriage. The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler from 2013 until 2020. The former couple share three children together. Their relationship was documented on her E! reality series Very Cavallari.

Revealing that the marriage was "toxic" and that she and Cutler tried to go on some "dates" after their separation, she said, “I think — unless you’ve gone through this, especially with a toxic marriage, it’s like, it has this hold on you… It’s a f**king trauma bond. And until you can really break that, I would go back [to Jay] a couple times, and be like, ‘I know it’s not right, but, like, why am I doing it?'

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Jay Cutler Is "A Pathological Liar"

During her chat with host Bunnie XO, she revealed that she struggled to put her children through what she went through as a child of divorce herself. “I got really sad Christmas Eve, because I was like, it just sucks that we’re not together as a family,” she disclosed. “I don’t want to be back with Jay at all, but it’s that family unit, you know? That bums me out sometimes.”

With holidays being an important part of family life, Cavallari, who hosts her own podcast, Let's Be Honest, was asked whether she believed they could unite to celebrate a holiday together with their children. Noting that their relationship as co-parents is "so up and down," she said that Cutler has "zero f**king consistency." While there are moments of civility, Cavallari noted that co-parenting is a bumpy road.

After hurling out the accusation that Jay Cutler is "a pathological liar," she told Bunnie XO, "There are things from my marriage that I will never know [the truth about], and I’ve just sort of had to let that go. I’m over it now, and I can – that’s why I can probably talk about it so freely." Jay Cutler announced his engagement to Samantha Robertson in November. Prior to their announcement, Cutler was arrested and charged with "driving under the influence and possession of a firearm, among other charges, after police say the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee. At the time, Cavallari wished her ex the best on her podcast. Laguna Beach is available to stream on Paramount+.

