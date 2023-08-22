The Big Picture Trina is working on multiple projects with Supa Cindy, focused on uplifting local talent, especially female rappers. However, she is clearly exhausted and not in a good mood.

Zoey Brinxx, a rapper and songwriter, is pursuing her own career and sees Cypher as a major opportunity. She admires Trina but is hurt and disappointed by her dismissive attitude towards her.

Gunplay, who made his return to the series this season, is gushing over his new wife and daughter, but has a strained relationship with his mother-in-law. Recent news of Gunplay's arrest for domestic violence adds a troubling layer to his already apparent angry side.

This week on Love and Hip Hop Miami, already annoying couple Amara and Safaree decide it’s them versus the world, Shay wants to get married, and we meet Gunplay’s new family in the midst of the current problems on the reality show.

Oh snap, Trina’s in the studio! With the success of her Tiny Desk concert, Trina has been extremely busy. She’s developing a project with Supa Cindy, a local radio personality who is set up uplifting local talent, especially female rappers. Her other series, Miami Cypher, is considered a star launcher that is also focused on local talent. Trina is excited to be working with Supa Cindy, but early on we hear about just how exhausted she is.

We also meet Zoey Brinxx, rapper, songwriter, and hair stylist. Zoey is in pursuit of her own career, citing all the artists that have made money with songs that she’s written. It’s clear that she’s working hard; she is living in her hair studio which is also in an office building. She shares that it’s tough, but that the end results will be worth it. Supa Cindy asked Zoey to be a part of Cypher, which is her first major opportunity to expand and hopefully get signed. She’s also excited by the prospect of meeting Trina, who she admires a lot. Unfortunately for Zoey, Trina was in no mood for conversation when she arrived at Cypher.

Concerned for her personal health, Trina clearly does not want to be there. She didn’t have to go, so one can’t help but wonder why she went at all. Honestly, it would have been better if she hadn’t gone at all, as her attitude was combative and she was clearly irritated. Bobby Lytes, who she went with, was shocked by her behavior alongside everyone else. Zoey was hurt and dismayed by Trina’s dismissal of her, and while Supa Cindy didn’t understand Trina’s attitude either, she said Zoey should not take her behavior to heart, as you never really know what’s going on with someone. In this case, this assessment is accurate.

Amara and Safaree are a disaster waiting to happen. After the party Shay posted a video that went viral and wound up on the shaderoom. Her tone was a mix of surprised, confused, and concerned, and her fans picked up on this easily, and began adding their own thoughts in. Amara starts reading the comments, which is always a mistake, especially when you’re in a relationship with a notorious cheater. Unsurprisingly they were not kind, with several insinuating that Safaree was still married and a bad father. To his credit, he is legally divorced and appears to love his children, so those comments could be seen as unfair. However, all comments regarding his inability to commit are 100% valid and Amara should be wary, especially given his reputation. But, she has also been his friend for five years, so perhaps we need to give her more credit-- she’s well aware of who he is and yet she’s still choosing to be in a relationship with him. At the end of the day, she is a grown woman.

Meanwhile, Shay Johnson is having a photo shoot with her partner Fabo and their daughter for her first birthday. It’s a sweet moment underscored by Shay’s desire to get married. She and Fabo have been together off and on for 11 years, and Shay has given him an ultimatum: marry her or end it all right there. Fabo, on the other hand, feels it’s too soon to get married, and says he wants another baby first, which makes the least sense ever. He then shares that he’s going to be hanging out with Safaree as they have both bonded over being Jamaican, which does not make Shay any happier. So naturally, she joins them when they do hang out. Safaree, who is already annoyed by her presence, also shares he and Amara’s frustration with her commentary on the video she posted. Shay stands by her hurt feelings, as she felt Amara should have told her about their relationship. So when Shay sees Amara at the Sip & See, they immediately have words. Amara is pissed at Shay for getting in her business, especially after Shay informs her that Safaree wants a vasectomy. It looks as if this friendship is on pause for now.

At the top of the episode there was a disclaimer regarding the recent legal issues with Gunplay, who made his return to the series this season, stating that the episodes were filmed prior to his current criminal allegations. For now, we see what was filmed, which shows a happily married Gunplay that is gushing over his new wife, Vonshae, and daughter. The one person he isn’t gushing over is his mother-in-law, who apparently sent him a three page letter the night before their child was born saying that her daughter marrying him was the worst thing to ever happen to her. This letter, obviously, pissed him off, and he decided that he was going to address it with his mother-in-law at the upcoming Sip and See for their daughter. This makes Vonshae nervous, as she just wants the event to go well for their precious baby. Shockingly, at the event, he composes himself pretty well, with Vonshae arriving in the midst of the conversation in the nick of time. Unfortunately, thanks to Shay and Amara, the Sip and See does not go without any drama, as they begin to fight over the birthday party situation.

So what exactly led to the disclaimer at the beginning of the episode? Earlier this week news broke that Gunplay was arrested for domestic violence. According to the reports, Vonshae called the police after Gunplay held a gun to her chest. This happened after she requested that he turn down his Xbox game, as their daughter was trying to sleep. Gunplay, who was very intoxicated at the time was not having it, and this led to an argument, which also led him to throwing glass bottles at Vonshae. After shielding their child from the glass, he held a gun to her chest and threatened to shoot. Vonshae was able to escape the dangerous situation with their child and called the police.

Gunplay’s angry side is and has always been very apparent during his time on LAHHM. This episode was no exception. Despite his insistence that he is a changed man, we see many moments of him barely controlling his anger. Adding alcohol to the mix clearly ramped up this violent behavior. We’re glad that Vonshae and their daughter were able to get out in time. We wish the best for them in this horrible time.