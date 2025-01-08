There are many hilarious romantic comedy shows out there about modern dating, from Nobody Wants This to Emily in Paris. The latest addition to this sub-genre, Laid, adds a supernatural twist to this format. Despite a string of failed relationships and hookups, thirty-three-year-old Ruby Yao (Stephanie Hsu) hasn't given up hope on finding her person and having an epic love story like in the movies.

When Ruby's former lovers all start dying in the order that she dated them, Ruby investigates the cause of the deaths in order to try to prevent more from occurring. She does this alongside her best friend and roommate, AJ (Zosia Mamet), who even creates a murder board-type project to figure out who's going to die next in Ruby's "Sex timeline." The show is a lot of fun, combining the mystery, Ruby's search for love, and a heap load of drama for a great watch. These are 10 reasons why you should watch Laid, if you haven't already seen the series.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 Laid Release Date December 19, 2024 Cast Stephanie Hsu , Zosia Mamet , Michael Angarano , Tommy Martinez Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Character(s) Ruby Yao , AJ , Richie , Isaac

10 The Unconventional Story Structure

Laid starts off with Ruby living her life as normal. She goes on a great date that is missing that spark, and she continues to go about her life as normal, until she finds out that her ex-boyfriend has died. This sets off a chain of events where Ruby realizes that all of her former lovers are dying in the order that she slept with them. As Ruby investigates these deaths, she visits her exes to warn them, leading her to reconnect with a lot of people from her past.

The structure is similar to Netflix's Lovesick and Hulu's High Fidelity, in that it shows Ruby visiting her exes and facing her past in each episode as she tries to learn why this is happening and stop more people from dying. As Ruby deals with this supernatural problem, she also has to come to terms with her own self-sabotaging and destructive habits, and to figure out how to break her old patterns.

9 The Fun Cameos of Ruby’s Exes

Because Ruby's ex-lovers are in danger of dying, she goes out of her way to warn them, forcing her to reconnect with people whom she previously ditched out of a fear of commitment and vulnerability. There are some seriously fun cameos by Ruby's exes, like her good date with no chemistry (Finneas O'Connell), her one that got away (Alexandra Shipp), and an ex from college who hates her (Josh Segarra).

That's just the beginning, and Laid takes advantage of its structure in order to have as many hilarious and painfully awkward reunions for Ruby as possible. Some other cameos from Ruby's exes include a couple that she dated and dumped (Simu Liu and Adeline Rudolph), a professional baseball player she dated (Ettore "Big E" Ewen), her now-engaged recent ex (Mamoudou Athie), and a number of flings, played by actors including Uli Latukefu and Nope's Brandon Perea.

8 The Overarching Mystery of the Curse

Laid is a strong romantic comedy series on its own, but the supernatural twist elevates the whole show into a hilarious, emotional, and memorable watch. Many romantic comedy series focus on the main character's quest for love, as well as their unlucky history in love, and inability to find "the one." Laid takes this up a notch with the choices that Ruby makes in her love and sex life being directly tied to the fates of her love interests.

The first season of Laid follows a more linear structure as Ruby actively warns her exes about the curse and investigates it in order to stop more people from dying. The curse comes out of nowhere in the pilot episode, so the mystery hangs over the show as Ruby tries to figure out what caused it. Ruby ends up on a variety of paths that could potentially answer this question, leading her and AJ into an interesting investigation.

7 The Surprisingly High Stakes

For most romantic comedy series, the stakes of the show are related to the main character's relationships, with the worst possible scenario being a breakup. In the case of Laid, the worst thing that could happen is already happening, as Ruby's exes die because she hooked up with them. The stakes are incredibly high as Ruby is in a race against time in order to try to save as many of her exes as possible from dying.

The structure of the show is bound by a certain amount of time, all leading up to Ruby's most recent hookup (a major spoiler that causes a lot of drama and complication for Ruby throughout the season). Ruby doesn't have enough time to save everyone involved, and the show has an interesting exploration of her own guilt and feelings of responsibility as she tries to fight the curse and learn more about its rules.

6 Ruby’s Character Development

Ruby is not just a passive character to whom things happen. As the show goes on, it becomes clear that Ruby is responsible for the destruction of all of her past relationships. While Ruby investigates how the curse is physically hurting her exes, she also has to face the way that her own actions have emotionally hurt her exes. Ruby may want to find love in theory, but in actuality, she is self-centered, impulsive, and often very destructive.

Laid shows some incredibly powerful and nuanced character development for Ruby throughout its first season, as she gradually learns to think less about herself, and more about other people and how her words and actions affect them. The curse forces Ruby to grow as a person, and to be more deliberate in every aspect of her life, beyond just dating. She has to own up to her past mistakes while reuniting with her exes, and she comes out of it kinder and more thoughtful.

5 The Central Love Triangle

Although dozens of Ruby's exes pop up throughout the series, the main focus of her love life is on a central love triangle. Ruby's primary love interest is Isaac (Tommy Martinez), a client who hires Ruby to plan his parents' anniversary party. Ruby develops an interest in Isaac from the start, but he has a serious girlfriend, and she works for him. In spite of this, Ruby's feelings for him continue to grow.

Meanwhile, while reconnecting with her exes, Ruby gets back in touch with Richie (Michael Angarano), an ex-boyfriend that she ghosted after they had a fight about the movie Malignant. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, Ruby and Richie become friends, and he helps her inform her exes about the curse while trying to find a way to end it and save his own life as well. Ruby gets caught in an interesting love triangle between Isaac, the person of her dreams, and Richie, the last person she would've thought would be right for her.

4 Ruby’s Friendship With AJ

While Laid focuses a lot on Ruby's romantic relationships, the show's most important relationship is that of Ruby and her best friend, AJ. AJ is obsessed with true crime, so she becomes the perfect person to get to the bottom of Ruby's curse. She makes a murder board of Ruby's exes and how they're dying, and she gets a little too excited about the deaths and interested in learning more about the manners of death for each ex.

Ruby and AJ's friendship makes for some hilarious moments, but it is also the clear beating heart of the show. Ruby is afraid to commit in her romantic relationships due to her complicated family history. The only consistent person in her life is AJ, even though she doesn't always treat AJ well. The series shows a lot of growth for this friendship, as Ruby is forced to reflect on herself and how she treats the people around her, including AJ.

3 The Premise Pays off in Fascinating Ways

Based on the Australian series of the same name, Laid really just runs with its creative and clever premise. The curse on Ruby's exes forces her to take a break from her idea of love and her pursuit of it, in order to actually consider her mistakes from her past. The show really takes advantage of all its premise has to offer, with some tough conversations for Ruby, and some surprisingly emotional moments for her as well.

The supernatural premise becomes the perfect tool to force Ruby to grow, and to show the development of her relationships in the present as she takes this new knowledge with her going forward. It also comes with some major twists and turns as Ruby later learns the surprising origin of her curse. Laid keeps viewers guessing until the very end of the season, using the curse to build suspense and create a mystery.

2 The Dark Comedy Elements

For those looking for a dark comedy series to watch, Laid is a fantastic choice. While the show does explore the more complicated emotions associated with Ruby's curse, it also uses the curse in outlandishly funny and over-the-top ways. Some of the deaths are truly cartoonish, with her exes dying in ways like getting locked in a sauna, flying onto the hood of the car she's riding in, and one even being the only one to die in an otherwise non-fatal plane crash.

Laid is absolutely hilarious, using the contrast of Ruby's bizarre curse and AJ's obsession with death to make for some laugh-out-loud funny moments. It is also very fun to watch Ruby constantly put herself into incredibly awkward and mortifying situations, especially when she tries to explain a very strange and fake-sounding curse to a string of exes who all hate her. The comedy is present throughout the show, keeping the plotline from ever veering into the melodramatic.

1 Ruby Is a Complex, Nuanced, and Imperfect Heroine

Ruby Yao is an incredibly nuanced and complex heroine, and Stephanie Hsu plays her with a lot of heart and humor. Ruby is a flawed and imperfect character, claiming that she wants to find love, and still pushing people away with little regard for their feelings. She makes impulsive decisions that have really severe (and even deadly) consequences. In spite of her many faults, though, it is easy to root for Ruby.

As the series goes on, Laid reveals why Ruby is the way she is, and how her own pain has led her to become careless and self-centered. Ruby goes on a difficult and important journey as she learns to treat other people with more care and to put more effort into her relationships. The curse acts as both a literal and metaphorical sign that Ruby needs to change, and although she's resistant at first, she does get there.

Laid is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

