From Sex and the City to Girls, it is a classic romantic comedy series scenario to have main characters who are searching for love and making a series of mistakes in their dating lives. Ruby Yao (Stephanie Hsu), the heroine in Laid, makes her fair share of mistakes in dating — that is, until she loses the luxury of making mistakes when all of her ex-lovers start dying in the order that she dated them. Based on the Australian series of the same name, Laid takes Ruby on a journey through its first season, as she tries to get to the bottom of this curse and solve it before all of her exes die.

Each death is more painful for Ruby than the next, particularly the death of her "one who got away," Aubrey (Alexandra Shipp), in Episode 6. The curse forces Ruby to confront her past mistakes, as well as her current pattern that is harmful to both herself and the people who love her. As Ruby tries to solve the curse, things are complicated by the prospect of a romance with Isaac (Tommy Martinez), and by the growing secret that she slept with Zack (Andre Hyland), her best friend, AJ's (Girls' Zosia Memet) boyfriend, when they were broken up. There also seems to be feelings developing again between Ruby, and her only immune ex, Richie (Michael Angarano). This all comes to a head in the shocking Season 1 finale.

Ruby Finally Puts Effort into Her Relationships in the 'Laid' Season 1 Finale

Image via Peacock

After a fight with Richie and a brutal truth bomb from her therapist (Elizabeth Bowen), Ruby finally looks inward and decides to fight for the person she loves the most. Ruby realizes that this person is AJ, so she works to make up for the hurt she caused by sleeping with Zack. Ruby arranges for AJ to get to have a private conversation with her idol, Amanda Knox. Ruby tries to give the credit to Zack, and it shows how much she's grown that she wants to make AJ happy without attaching her name to it. AJ figures it out, though, and the two best friends finally reunite in a heartfelt moment.

Richie and Ruby have still not made up, and she pours everything into this new relationship with Isaac without giving much thought to her more complicated feelings for Richie. Ruby meets Isaac's parents at the anniversary party that she planned for them, and it actually goes very well. AJ and Zack get back together as well, and things start to look up, particularly after AJ gives Ruby her blessing to transfer the curse onto someone else. AJ, Ruby, Isaac, and Zack work together to transfer Brad's (Ryan Pinkston) hex to Ruby and AJ's upstairs neighbor (Susan Berger), and then the finale fast-forwards a month.

'Laid' Reveals a Huge Twist to Ruby's Curse in the Season 1 Finale

Image via Peacock

A month after the hex-transferring ritual, Ruby, AJ, and Zack go to Jason's (Finneas O'Connell) half-marathon to check and see if the hex has actually been lifted. He seems perfectly happy and healthy, so Ruby calls Isaac, and they finally consummate their relationship. Immediately afterward, a visitor appears at Ruby and AJ's door, and it turns out to be Ruby's estranged father (François Chau). He reveals that he received her therapy letter.

Ruby is confused at first because she never sent it, but upon seeing the Toyota envelope, she realizes that Richie sent it for her. Surprisingly, Ruby actually looks touched rather than angry. This seems promising for Ruby and Richie's relationship in a potential second season of Laid, particularly because a gesture like this from him would have upset her just a few episodes earlier. On Richie's part, he clearly still cares a lot about Ruby, even though they aren't on speaking terms as of the end of the season.

It is then that AJ receives a Google Alert that Jason has just died. It turns out that Brad's hex was never the problem, and that Ruby is actually not the first person in her family to deal with this curse. Her father dealt with it too, and the curse could even go further back in their family than him. This could have been what killed Ruby's mother when she was eighteen, and in that case, it would actually make sense if the guilt was what made her father run away and cut off contact with her.

What Does This Twist Mean for a Potential Season 2 of 'Laid'?

With all of Ruby's exes dead except for two, there is no way that Laid would have been able to follow the same format for a second season. In the second season of the Australian version of the show, there is a twist where a character with a counter-curse is introduced, shaking things up. Making this into a family curse is a major diversion from the original version of the show, and it leaves room for what could be a very different second season from that of the original version. Hopefully, Laid will be renewed for another season, and if it does, the family curse will likely play a much larger role.

The mystery of Ruby's parents has hung over the whole season of the 2024 comedy series. While Ruby always believed that her dad abandoned her after her mother died, there seemed to be more to that, even before the finale reveal. The primary question is when exactly it is in their lifetimes that the curse kicks in. It kicked in for Ruby at 33, but since she was 18 when her mom died, her dad likely would have been older than that. Season 2 of Laid could explore the family curse, as well as continue Ruby's love triangle with Richie and Isaac. Most of all, there is still the ticking clock hanging over the show, with Zack and Isaac's lives on the line.

Laid is available to stream on Peacock.

