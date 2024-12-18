From takes on app dating to thoughtful examinations of the struggles of being a modern couple, TV shows or movies have tackled modern dating from all sorts of angles, but none of them have come at the subject like Peacock's new series Laid does. Rather than leaning into commentary about the contemporary dating scene (and how awful it is), Laid instead swerves in the exact opposite direction by introducing a ludicrous concept that still manages to deliver laughs while sharing insight into a modern woman's love life. In Laid, Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) learns that her exes are systematically dying, and she must try and figure out what exactly is causing this curse and how she can break it. While it's far from perfect, it's a fluffy and silly series worth a weekend binge.

'Laid' Offers a Typical Rom-Com Format With a Twist

Laid is based on an Australian series of the same name, and the inspiration is undeniable, as some scenes are plucked directly from the black comedy. However, the 2024 series by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna offers a more nuanced look at its lead character instead of leaning purely into the comedy of it all. Rather than being labeled as a promiscuous woman — the 2011 series presents its lead as a "woman who likes to have a good time" — Ruby has spent much of her life looking for that special someone. Only the reality is that dating sucks, and it's hard to find someone who you actually click with. It's one thing to simply avoid dating and then complain that there's no one for you in the world, but Ruby is trying, and she's still failing. When she realizes that her exes are dying one after another (in the order she slept with them), this revelation is not only shocking, but it forces her to look inward.

Laid forces Ruby to confront the sad reality that, despite her best efforts, she's still ultimately alone. After actively dating, no one seems a good fit. And when she meets someone who is seemingly perfect during the series' events, she can't be with them for fear that the curse will land him on the chopping block. While morbid, the concept makes for great comedy. We follow Ruby and her best friend, AJ (Zosia Mamet) as they navigate Ruby's love life to try and figure out how to stop the curse or at least warn the people next on the list. This leads to hilarious scenes where Ruby has to reach back out to her ex-lovers, leading to funny cameos from the likes of Simu Liu and Finneas O'Connell, as well as an exploration of Ruby's chaotic romantic past. The series doesn't deviate too far from the typical rom-com format, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially when Hsu is such a good fit for the character of Ruby.

Stephanie Hsu Is at Her Best in 'Laid' When She Gets To Be Funny

What really sells Laid is the lead at the heart of the series. While the concept might pique your curiosity, Stephanie Hsu's performance keeps you drawn in. Hsu, best known perhaps for her role as Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki in Everything Everywhere All at Once, manages to balance the absurdity of the situation with a genuine authenticity from Ruby that makes her empathetic and lovable, even when she makes mistakes or messes up. We don't want to laugh at Ruby; the situation is funny at times, but we feel her desperation and exasperation keenly. She's also a great scene partner — particularly, her exchanges with Michael Angarano's Richie are charismatic and engaging. The two actors have great on-screen chemistry, making their banter work even when they hate each other.

Similarly, Ruby's friendship with Zosia Mamet's AJ is one of her most important relationships. AJ is there for her to help her figure out the mystery of her curse and is always there to support her without question. Mamet's deadpan comedy pairs perfectly with the series' dark humor as AJ sets up a "murder board" full of Ruby's exes. It's a scene plucked directly from the Australian series, but AJ's true crime-obsessed mind adds an extra layer of comedy, and her morbid curiosity is written off due to all that exposure to murder and crime. It's a funny little nod to the true crime wave that has hit probably every millennial woman in the last ten years and is often played for laughs effectively.

There's Too Much Happening in 'Laid' and Not Enough Time

The unfortunate reality of Laid is that, much like other TV shows today, it simply doesn't have enough time to tell a strong story. Ruby's main storyline of following her exes takes up a large chunk of time, which makes sense, but it's her interpersonal dynamics with those closest to her that make the story rich. What's important is her relationship with Richie and her new love interest, Isaac (Tommy Martinez). What should get the lion's share of the screentime is obviously her friendship with AJ. However, rather than centering the story around this friendship and the struggles the two friends face, AJ and Ruby's relationship occupies a space that isn't quite subplot nor is it main plot. It's clear that Ruby and AJ love each other, but when a betrayal drives them apart, there's clearly not enough time for them to mend bridges while also devoting the proper time to the main storyline. It's disappointing because Ruby's strongest interpersonal relationship is with AJ, and it often falls to the wayside in favor of more comedic gags.

The show also doesn't have enough time to actually dig into Ruby's character. By the end of the season, we're left with more questions than answers, and, looking back, there's simply not enough opportunity to make Ruby feel like a fully-formed character. We're invested because she's funny, and we like her, and the concept has a mystery element, but Ruby is still somewhat of a blank slate by the end of the season. As a character, she's experienced little growth, which ends up making the story feel woefully incomplete. For a show with an uncertain future, the struggle with pacing the storylines only hinders the series' quality, which could lead to it being cancelled. These days, with TV, it's all about the first impression and making sure to hit the mark exactly. Nothing is for certain, and even successful shows with big-name stars end up getting canned for one reason or another. Laid Season 1 ends up feeling more like a prologue than something fully-fledged. By the end of the season, nothing is really solved, the characters have not made any drastic changes, and it ends on a cliffhanger that only leaves us with more questions.

'Laid' Needs More Seasons, But Will It Get Them?

The reality is that no matter how good the cast is, no matter how funny the script is, no matter how many curveballs the show throws at you, the episode count makes the series disappointing to watch at times. You know that feeling you get when you keep looking at the clock, conscious of how much time has or hasn't passed? That's what I felt watching this series. Checking and being shocked that we were almost done with one of the episodes, and the next one is the finale? How did we get here so fast? It feels like we've just started.

Laid feels incomplete in some ways, and you might not catch that initially. Hsu's performance is bright, and her star power is often enough to distract. Still, the more I thought about the show and its ending, the more frustrated I became with what felt like wasted time on certain plots over others and a lead-up to an intentionally ambiguous ending. Given enough room and a few more seasons, there's no reason why this rom-com with a supernatural twist shouldn't end up as someone's favorite show. But as it is, Laid left me hungry for more, and I wish I didn't have to live with the uncertainty of whether my appetite would be fully satisfied.

Laid premieres December 19 on Peacock in the U.S.

