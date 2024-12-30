Before 2024 comes to an end, there's still plenty of time to catch up on one of the year's spiciest comedies now streaming on Peacock — Laid. Starring Academy Award-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu, the twisty and darkly humorous series follows a self-centered woman named Ruby on an unexpected journey of self-reflection after her past romantic partners start dropping dead out of the blue in the order she slept with them. She enlists her best friend AJ's (Zosia Mamet) help to retrace her sexual steps, from one-night stands to college flings, in a "f—ked up rom-com" about saving who she can and reckoning with her complicated romantic history. In case you haven't seen it yet, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek that has Ruby and AJ looking for answers by narrowing down causes of death.

The central mystery of Laid is, of course, figuring out why everyone Ruby slept with is suddenly meeting tragic, sometimes gruesome fates. AJ starts by walking through the quality of the sex to determine if there's some correlation with her other partners. After describing it as nothing notable with "a lot of sensual shoulder biting," they look through other possibilities, like how he used his bandaged hands that felt like an ancient scroll to what college he went to, how smooth his body hair was, and, lastly, what Ruby ate before they did the deed. None of what she said seems to indicate anything of note to AJ, though her board of theories is a bit odd, to say the least. Their hypotheses range from a correlation between birthdays or colleges to whether Ruby's partners were cat people, were women, slept with her during a solar eclipse, or... liked Nathan Fielder?

Behind the comedy series are co-showrunners Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, who developed Laid based on the Australian television series of the same name. Khan has a varied resume on both the big and small screens, previously directing 2019's Always Be My Maybe and 2023's Totally Killer and serving as creator and showrunner for ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, among other things. She also has experience working with Bradford McKenna, as she served as a writer and co-executive producer on Khan's show, Don't Trust the B From Apartment 23. Their new series boasts a murderer's row of guest stars joining the main cast of Hsu, Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez, including Simu Liu, Kate Berlant, Alexandra Shipp, Andre Hyland, David Denman, John Early, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, Chloe Fineman, Olivia Holt, and Finneas O’Connell.

Will 'Laid' Return for a Second Season?

Peacock's new spin on the Australian original has been a hit among critics, earning a Certified Fresh 96% score from Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Therese Lacson gave the series a 6/10 in her review, saying, "Given enough room and a few more seasons, there's no reason why this rom-com with a supernatural twist shouldn't end up as someone's favorite show. But as it is, Laid left me hungry for more, and I wish I didn't have to live with the uncertainty of whether my appetite would be fully satisfied." There's no indication of whether the series will get another season or two, but the finale left plenty of unanswered questions with the reappearance of Ruby's estranged father and more clues about her apparent lover's curse. Khan and Bradford McKenna also told NBC Insider they have enough material to keep going for some time if they get the call.

All eight episodes of Laid are now streaming on Peacock. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 Laid A woman discovers that her former lovers are dying under unusual circumstances. As she navigates her past relationships, she must confront her history in order to move forward, delving into a journey of self-reflection and resolution. Release Date December 19, 2024 Cast Stephanie Hsu , Zosia Mamet , Michael Angarano , Tommy Martinez Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

