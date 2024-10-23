If you currently find yourself in this nightmare situation that we call dating in 2024, there’s no doubt that you’ve experienced your fair share of weird exchanges with total strangers. But Stephanie Hsu’s (Everything Everywhere All at Once) character in Peacock’s upcoming series, Laid, might just have you beat - well, hopefully. The series centers on one woman’s literal body count after the people who she sleeps with begin to inexplicably die one after the other. Think It Follows but in a way cuter, charming, and comedic way. Today, the streamer has dropped the debut teaser along with a fresh batch of images for the series which will officially arrive on Thursday, December 19.

Besties Ruby (Hsu) and AJ (Zosia Mamet) are doing their best to navigate the complicated dating scene in the first look at Laid. On a journey to warn all the people that Ruby has hooked up with that their lives are in imminent danger, the pair are tracking down her lovers one by one and hitting them with the unbelievable and truly upsetting news. With the threat of another life lost - or even worse, celibacy - Ruby is bound to get to the bottom of the mystery before it’s too late.

Paired with the debut teaser and first look images, co-showrunners Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn) said,

“When we started to develop LAID, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist. Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of LAID -- a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways -- seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f*cked-up rom-com.”

Meet the Cast of ‘Laid’

Joining Hsu and Mamet is a fun hodge-podge of familiar faces from the industry including Michael Angarano (Sky High), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Andre Hyland (The Death of Dick Long), John Early (Search Party), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Olivia Holt (Totally Killer), David Denman (The Equalizer 3), Finneas O’Connell (Turning Red), and Ettore “Big E” Ewen (Lazor Wulf).

You can check out the first trailer for Laid above and the debut lineup of images below.