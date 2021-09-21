The studio has partnered with Oregon Museum of Science & Industry to bring some of its most famous puppets back to life.

LAIKA Studios, home to everyone’s favorite stop-motion-animated heroes and villains, is nearly old enough to get its driver’s license, and to celebrate, they’re bringing their heroes to the public. To celebrate the studio’s fifteenth anniversary, LAIKA is teaming up with the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry to host a series of film screenings in the lead-up to Halloween, as well as hosting filmmaker discussions and a display of real, production-used puppets and sets.

Beginning on October 15, LAIKA — who just announced their latest film, Wildwood, based on Colin Meloy’s novel — will display several “hero” puppets (the actual puppets used to create their films) at OMSI, as well as a number of sets from various productions, including the Other Kitchen with Other Mother and Other Father from Coraline, Kubo’s market building from Kubo and the Two Strings, Snatcher’s truck and Sparky’s market tent from The Boxtrolls, and Sir Lionel’s apartment from Missing Link.

Visitors to OMSI will be able to immerse themselves in LAIKA’s creative process through these displays, from production design and world-building to fabrication and filming. And, with their headquarters only a short drive away from the museum in Hillsboro, Oregon, LAIKA is able to bring the people who make the magic happen straight to OMSI to answer curious patrons’ questions, including Ollie Jones, Director of Practical Effects; Steve Emerson, VFX Supervisor; and Chris Butler, writer and director of ParaNorman and Missing Link.

Russ Repp, VP of Retail and Marketing at OMSI said:

“Animation has a unique ability to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences. We feel so fortunate to have LAIKA here in Portland providing us the unique opportunity to spotlight their creative, award-winning films. LAIKA’s work aligns with our mission to inspire curiosity in people of all ages, so we’re delighted to celebrate their 15 years of artistic innovation by hosting this truly special event.”

The 15 Years of LAIKA exhibition opens at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry on October 15, and runs for two weeks through October 31. For full information on tickets and event dates, LAIKA fans can visit OMSI’s website.

