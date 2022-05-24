LAIKA has announced a new partnership with Converse to allow fans to customize shoes with patterns and iconography from all five from the legendary stop-motion animation studio: Coraline, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, Missing Link, and Kubo and the Two Strings. The partnership will culminate with a limited edition line of shoes inspired by LAIKA’s next film, Wildwood.

Fans all around the globe will be able to customize their pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars with illustrations from LAIKA’s beloved animation films as part of the platform Converse By You. On the platform, customers choose how to alter the colors, patterns, and images they want to see on their shoes. So, when LAIKA elements become available, anyone will be able to have a unique pair of shoes that express their love for their favorite film. All five films Laika has developed so far have been nominated for the Academy Award for Outstanding Animated Feature, with Kubo and the Two Strings winning the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, and Missing Link taking the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film. So, of course, the most challenging part will be choosing which elements you’ll feature on your pair of All-Stars.

Commenting on the partnership, LAIKA’s Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of Operations, David Burke, said:

“LAIKA is known for its unique approach to filmmaking, enhancing the artisanal stop-motion technique with technological innovations. Each of our strategic marketing partnerships are based on a shared ethos: originality, individuality and bold creativity. We are excited to be collaborating with Converse to realize a truly meaningful partnership that will offer fans the opportunity to co-create their own Chucks as well as celebrate LAIKA’s rich design DNA. We look forward to extending this inspiring partnership as we approach the release of our next film, Wildwood whose original and bold design aesthetic will be sure to excite and inspire fans.”

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: Watch LAIKA's Most Beloved Characters Set Up a Holiday Light Spectacular

Chief Marketing Officer of Converse, Sejal Shah Miller, also added:

“As a brand that has been adopted around the world and across cultures by creatives, style mavens, musicians, artists, athletes, dreamers, and thinkers, our upcoming collaboration with LAIKA serves as a strong proof point in supporting our mission to unleash the creative power of youth. By bringing to life the adventurous, independent, and progressive characters from LAIKA’s award-winning films on our iconic canvas sneakers, we hope to offer a platform that enables our consumers to make the stories their own.”

Directed by Travis Knight, President and CEO of Laika Studios, Wildwood adapts the novel of the same name by The Decemberists’ lead singer and songwriter Colin Meloy. The story follows a young girl who adventures into the forest to rescue her young brother from the murder of crows, meeting talking animals and mystical creatures along the way. After Wildwood, Knight is teaming up with Ozark’s creator Bill Dubuque for a new mysterious LAIKA stop-motion feature named The Night Gardener.

There’s still no release window for Wildwood.

Exclusive: LAIKA Celebrates Mother’s Day With Touching Video

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1377 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe