The Big Picture LAIKA and WILDFANG collaborated on a collection of genderfluid button-up shirts inspired by hit films like Coraline.

Each shirt in the collection features a hidden message under the collar, adding a unique touch to the designs.

The Coraline shirt, celebrating the film's 15th anniversary, includes a special design with a message affirming bravery.

LAIKA celebrates 15 years since their hit film Coraline was released, kicking off a new generation of stop-motion animated films by the company. To help fans celebrate, the company has teamed up with one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands, WILDFANG, for a new collection of limited-time shirts based on three of their hit films. This collection is now available for order alongside a wonderful look behind the scenes by the team who crafted these shirts at WILDFANG’s online store.

The LAIKA X WILDFANG collection features three different styles of button-up shirts. As WILDFANG looks to challenge gender norms, all the designs are genderfluid, so anyone can wear them. Each shirt has a hidden message from the corresponding LAIKA film under the collar, which is a neat little detail.

First is The Boxtrolls design, which is a short sleeve button-up. Inspired by the Cavern Garden from the film, plants and umbrellas stretch across the black background. “Dare to be Square” is the secret inscription under the collar. The second features the Japanese maple leaves from Kubo and the Two Strings on a jade background. Look closely to see the small beetles hidden among the leaves. This is a short-sleeved cropped button-up with the words “This is my story” hidden under the collar. Both of these designs are $88.

Coraline the Showstopper

Close

As it was the first film by LAIKA studios and the one celebrating its anniversary, Coraline gets a more unique design. This long-sleeved button-up is a sharp blue design with white flowers and critters from the titular character’s journey. In a neat detail, all the buttons on this shirt are blue except for the bottom one, which is the same yellow hue as Coraline’s trademark raincoat. Under the collar, the message for fans to keep with them says, “The braver you are, the more you’ll see.” This design can be purchased for $118.

David Burke, LAIKA’s Chief Marketing & Operations Officer, shared about the collection, “As we mark 15 years since the studio’s debut film Coraline, LAIKA proudly reaffirms its deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, particularly Portland. Our collaboration with WILDFANG epitomizes our bond with this region's pioneering ethos. The LAIKA x WILDFANG partnership has been truly remarkable and promises even more excitement for our fans.”

Taralyn Thout, the Creative Director of WILDFANG, shared the sentiment: "Interpreting intricate stop-motion animation into wearable prints was a first for both LAIKA and WILDFANG. Each bespoke print drew inspiration from the magical natural worlds LAIKA is so famous for creating, then re-imagined through the design process to create a first-of-its-kind collection that avid fans will be thrilled to discover.”

The LAIKA X WILDFANG collection is now available at the WILDFANG website. Coraline is streaming now on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video