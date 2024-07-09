The Big Picture LAIKA has acquired the live-action film Crumble, with Brian Duffield directing and writing.

The creative team includes Lord Miller's Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, and Aditya Sood.

Crumble follows a couple's journey to cure an ancient curse, with production set to begin soon.

LAIKA has long been known for its animated darlings like Coraline and ParaNorman, but it is continuing to take major strides to bolster its live-action slate. The studio has acquired Crumble, its second title in the space following their announcement of the thriller Seventeen based on John Brownlow's novel of the same name. This new feature boasts an enviable creative team toplined by No One Will Save You writer-director Brian Duffield, who penned the screenplay and will direct when cameras begin rolling. On the production end, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trio Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, and Aditya Sood are attached to help bring the project to life through their Lord Miller banner.

Crumble sounds right on brand for LAIKA, following a married couple on a sweeping journey that will take them across the world in search of a cure to an ancient curse plaguing their lives. Few other details are available about the project, though it has an emphatic stamp of approval from the studio's President of Live-Action Films & Series, Matt Levin. "We're so excited to partner with Brian and the entire team at Lord Miller on this special film," said Levin. "Brian has such a singular voice and Crumble perfectly embodies the bold, emotional, and inventive storytelling that we champion at LAIKA. Lord Miller is in a class of its own and we could not ask for a better creative team to bring this story to life."

While their separate works have earned plenty of acclaim, Duffield and Lord Miller are no strangers to working together. Both were attached as producers on Elizabeth Banks's bonkers horror-comedy Cocaine Bear last year. It was just a small part of an otherwise massive year for both parties, with Duffield earning plenty of flowers for his alien invasion thriller and for developing the animated Skull Island series, while the Spider-Verse sequel earned yet another Academy Award nomination for the Oscar-winning Lord and Miller. They were also behind Season 2 of The Afterparty and the Clone High revival last year, as well as the R-rated talking animal comedy Strays with Sood.

'Crumble' Adds to Duffield's Upcoming Slate of Films

Rounding out the team are Lucy Kitada and Nikki Baida of Lord Miller as executive producers. Duffield, who also produces, has an increasingly busy schedule to look forward to with the addition of Crumble. He's working as a producer on the Samara Weaving-led film Borderline, which is due out later this year. 20th Century will also place him back behind the camera as director and co-writer for an adaptation of Whalefall, acclaimed author Daniel Kraus's latest novel released last August to widespread praise.

Working with LAIKA is a dream for the director and producers though. "I'll never forget seeing Coraline on opening night at the AMC Burbank 16 and wondering who these wonderful new geniuses were,” Duffield said in an official statement. “I can't wait to make a movie with them and hopefully live up to their banner, and I couldn't be more excited to get to go on a new adventure with my friends at Lord Miller." The sentiments were shared by Miller and Lord, who added, "We’re so excited to keep collaborating with our friend Brian Duffield who has written a script that is endlessly imaginative, funny, and romantic. We have long been fans of LAIKA and Travis Knight’s groundbreaking work in animation and could not be more excited to join forces with them in live-action."

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Crumble and other LAIKA live-action projects as they come out. In the meantime, the studio's haunting animated classic Coraline is set to return to theaters in August with a 3D limited run to tide fans over until their next big feature release.

