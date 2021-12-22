LAIKA Studios works hard to keep the magic of stop-motion animation — an art nearly lost in the age of CGI and 3D animation — alive, and even without a feature film coming in the near future, the hard working people behind some of your favorite films continue to bring joy to their fans, bringing their beloved characters under one roof for the most wonderful time of the year.

As part of another edition of their holiday stop-motion series, the folks at LAIKA have put together something truly spectacular for the wintery holiday season: transforming Coraline’s Pink Palace Apartments into a grand light show, featuring characters from ParaNorman, The Missing Link, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings, in addition to Miss Coraline herself.

Using over three-thousand feet of miniscule, stop motion-sized lights, the Laika team programmed eighty-five separate lighting channels to create a holiday spectacular, turning the Pink Palace Apartments from a creepy, undesirable new home for Coraline to a wintery wonderland, with a light show set to the sound of “Carol of the Bells”. The holiday celebration features Kubo, Norman, Coraline, Eggs, and Mr. Link “helping” to hang the lights, punctuated by a camera pull-out to a sign reading “Happy Holidays from Laika”, inspired by an original shot from Coraline, performed by Director of Photography Mark Stewart:

“As it happens, I did shoot the original shot for Coraline some 13 years ago. What got me about shooting this spot was how technology has advanced so much in that time. On the original I spent an entire weekend with a sleeping bag, waking every few hours through the night restarting the computer because it could not cope with the 8,000 frames we needed to record. With this spot obviously not being quite 8,000 frames or anywhere near it, we still had hundreds of lights that needed to sync to a piece of music. If it weren’t for advances in technology and the wizardry of Steve [Switaj], Chris [Covel], and Matt [Deleu], I think we’d still be programming for next Christmas.”

The Pink Palace Apartments are no easy task to bring to life though, even thirteen years later. According to production manager Dan Pascall, the last time the apartments were built for actual-stop motion use was in 2008, during the original filming of Coraline. (The facade was brought to life for a 2018 exhibition at San Diego Comic Con, but for display only.) The set was draped in over nine thousand individual lights, some as small as .6mm by .3mm for the “hero” shots of LAIKA’s characters draping the house in winter wonder.

According to creative director Tim Garbutt, the Pink Palace stunt began initially as a photo opportunity, something to jazz up a classic LAIKA set piece. But the concept quickly grew and changed with the creativity of LAIKA’s team members, becoming an “other-worldly light show” done fully practically, with “real lights and cameras in glorious stop-motion animation”:

“This project required a tight-knit choreography of lighting, camera, art department, and set crews to bring to life. Set Dressing teams carefully nailed and wired each miniature holiday light strand in and around the Pink Palace, all of which were sectioned off to pre-defined choreographed light sections, orchestrated by the creative team. Miniature lighting and motion control camera teams wired, soldered, programmed, and input thousands of lights into camera timelines, each photographed with fully art directed stop-motion animation precision. Additionally, our hero characters also pitched to aid Coraline in our on-set decorating efforts (all posed by Animator Anthony Straus).”

Straus called the piece a “reunion” of beloved characters, including ones that inspired him to join the LAIKA team as an animator:

“Coraline originally inspired me to join the LAIKA crew where I've since animated all of the other featured characters. The relationship that you build with these characters by animating them over the years stays with you and reawakens as soon as the puppet is back in your hands. A rare opportunity to bring these characters together feels like a family reunion or a party with friends, which is extra fitting for the holidays. It isn't difficult to imagine the shenanigans that they'd get up to: Norman likes to help put up decorations at ground level, where it's safe, but Eggs is all too eager to balance precariously on the roof to get the light just right!”

Whether you’re spending holidays with the family this season, or simply curling up on your couch with some popcorn and some LAIKA DVDs (though we’d argue maybe to save Coraline for a spookier time of year), the studio’s holiday greetings can be more than appreciated by all, an example of the craftsmanship, care, and love that goes into their beloved films.

Check out LAIKA’s holiday special in the player above, and make sure to check out the full list of VFX credits below:

Animator: Anthony Straus

Animation Supervisor: Brad Schiff

Animation Coordinator: Matt Thill

Director of Photography: Mark Stewart

Camera Assistant: Jake Carlson

Camera Trainee: Vinceaun Minto

Gaffers: Ted Jackson , Tyson Carpenter

, Miniature Practical Lighting: Matt Deleu

MOCO/Camera operator: Chris Covel

MOCO: Steve Switaj

Set Dressers: Nick Mariana , Winston Hacking

, Set shop: Ray Moore , Kat Perez , Noah Phillips , Joey Karpowicz , Rick Sevy

, , , , Art Department: Carolyn Erikson

Scenic Department: Meg Holland , Irene Ramos

, Animation Rigger: Alan Hinton

RP Face Librarian: Joe Reaves

Puppet Maintenance: Sid Tucker

Production Manager: Dan Pascall

Events and Marketing Coordinator: Madison Knudsen

VFX: Brice Shultz

Previs/Light Animation: Brice Shultz, Tim Garbutt

Creative Marketing Coordinator: Isi Matasavage

Creative Director: Tim Garbutt

Physical Archive: Liz Borges-Herzog , Sam Kohler

, Digital Marketing Lead: Lauren Delgado

CMO: Dave Burke

BTS Camera / Edit: Steven Wong Jr., Spencer Rutledge

