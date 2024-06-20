The Big Picture LAIKA takes on Susanna Clarke's novel, Piranesi, for their next magical stop-motion project under Travis Knight's direction.

Piranesi follows the journey of the titular character through an endless house filled with mystery and deception.

Travis Knight also has Wildwood in the works.

LAIKA fans rejoice! The beloved animation studio has found its next project in Susanna Clarke’s best-selling fantasy novel, Piranesi. Taking on the gargantuan task of bringing the story of the titular character and his home of many rooms to vibrant on-screen life is none other than LAIKA’s President and CEO, Travis Knight, who, after making his feature-length directorial debut with 2016’s Kubo and the Two Strings, followed it up with his very first live-action production, Bumblebee.

Filled with magic, wonderment, mystery, and deception, Piranesi’s logline describes the tale as “an intoxicating, hypnotic novel set in a dreamlike alternative reality,” that follows the eponymous character on a journey of self-discovery through the endless rooms and corridors of his home.

“Piranesi’s house is no ordinary building: its rooms are infinite, its corridors endless, its walls are lined with thousands upon thousands of statues, each one different from all the others. Within the labyrinth of halls an ocean is imprisoned; waves thunder up staircases, rooms are flooded in an instant. But Piranesi is not afraid; he understands the tides as he understands the pattern of the labyrinth itself. He lives to explore the house. There is one other person in the house―a man called The Other, who visits Piranesi twice a week and asks for help with research into A Great and Secret Knowledge. But as Piranesi explores, evidence emerges of another person, and a terrible truth begins to unravel, revealing a world beyond the one Piranesi has always known.”

‘Piranesi’ Is In Great Hands With LAIKA and Travis Knight

Piranesi won’t be the only book-to-film adaptation that Knight currently has in the cards, as the filmmaker is also staying busy with the darkly fantastical stop-motion flick, Wildwood, a feature-length production based on the novel of the same name by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis. In a statement released with the announcement that Piranesi would be getting the LAIKA treatment, Knight shared his excitement, saying,

“Piranesi is a treasure, and very dear to me. As a filmmaker, I can scarcely imagine a more joyful experience than wandering through the worlds Susanna dreamed into being. She’s one of my all-time favorite authors, and with Piranesi, Susanna has created a beautiful, devastating and ultimately life-affirming work of art. I’m humbled that she chose LAIKA as her home.”

While Wildwood may be the newest LAIKA title coming to screens, the studio is also giving audiences another chance to catch the critically acclaimed stop-motion flick Coraline back in theaters for its 15th Anniversary later this summer. Stay tuned for more information about Piranesi and other titles coming from LAIKA.