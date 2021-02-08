Good news, everyone! The fine folks at Shout! Factory are partnering with the fine folks at LAIKA to release the animation studio’s first four films on the home entertainment marketplace. Shout! Factory has been leading the way for years on gorgeous, must-have home entertainment releases of great films that cater to collectors, so to discover that they’re going to finally give LAIKA’s brilliant movies the home entertainment platform they deserve is fantastic news.

As part of this new agreement, Shout! Factory will release the first four LAIKA films (all of which were Oscar-nominated): Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings. Shout! Has been given unparalleled access to LAIKA’s archived content and is currently developing new bonus content, collectible packaging, and specialty releases for these films, with more details to come in the coming months.

“We’ve been huge fans of LAIKA, Travis Knight, and his extraordinary team. Their legendary ingenuity, independent spirit, and compelling storytelling have inspired us and continue to entertain audiences worldwide,” stated Melissa Boag, Senior Vice President of Family Entertainment at Shout! Factory. “We’re incredibly excited about this new opportunity with LAIKA and look forward to presenting these beloved films with enlightening extras and lavish packaging to fans and collectors everywhere.”

“We’re delighted to launch our partnership with Shout! Factory,” said LAIKA’s David Burke. “Their ability to maximize value for legacy titles by bringing films to entirely new audiences well after their theatrical release cycle is unparalleled in the industry. We look forward to a long and impactful relationship with these industry leaders.”

As a huge fan of both LAIKA and Shout! Factory, I can confirm this is a match made in heaven, and I can’t wait to see what becomes of these first four films.

Image via Laika

Share Share Tweet Email

'Raya and the Last Dragon' Super Bowl Trailer Offers New Look at This Disney Adventure Disney's newest animated movie stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.