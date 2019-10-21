Los Angeles Animation Fans: Come See a Screening of Every LAIKA Movie 10/27

0

If you’re a fan of the art of animation, and you live in Los Angeles, California, we know exactly what you’re doing Sunday, October 27, 2019. You’re seeing a free exhibition and marathon screening of every LAIKA movie back-to-back, from 2009’s Coraline to 2019’s Missing Link. It’s going down at The Landmark, and it’s the perfect way to absorb the unique studio’s particular blend of stop-motion artistry, humor, darkness, and joy.

In an age of CGI dominating the animated film landscape, LAIKA cuts through the noise, giving each of their films a refreshingly handmade, stop-motion aesthetic unlike anything else in contemporary theatres. Their films are also made for adults as much as children, unafraid to traffic in emotionally complicated issues with startling clarity. The subject matters and genres covered by LAIKA are special to animation, too. Some of the movies dive headfirst into horror (Coraline, ParaNorman), some engage with mythologies of different cultures (The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings), and some — well, one — is about a dang sasquatch (Missing Link). All are worthy of your time, and best of all, all are free during this special October 27 screening. Register for your tickets now, and make sure to get there early — there are special dioramas and puppets in the lobby for animation fans of all ages to peruse.

The official schedule, special guests, and synopsis for each film screening is below. For more on LAIKA goodness, check out our Missing Link blu-ray review.