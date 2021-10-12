1091 Pictures has dropped the first trailer and poster for LAIR, and Collider has your exclusive look at the feature debut from director Adam Ethan Crow that promises a new twist on the classic haunted horror flick. LAIR, which had its World Premiere at FrightFest and screened at Salem Horror Fest this month, will be released On-Digital and VOD on November 9.

The Mummy co-stars Oded Fehr and Corey Johnson reunite for this indie flick shot on a micro-budget that offers more than just a taste of supernatural horror. When Ben Dollarhdye (Fehr) is accused of murder, saying he was possessed by a demonic force, Steven Caramore (Johnson) investigates his friend's claims, setting off a chain of events that forces a young family into a terrifying battle for survival.

"I've made a few short films; however, this is my very first feature film," said Crow in a statement. "It is also my partner, Shelley Atkin's, first time producing a movie. With only an inkling of what to expect, we were ready to embrace the madness." As the director, I didn't approach Lair as a horror film. I came at it as someone wanting to tell a story in the best way possible. Many great genre movies have a very similar feel. I wanted Lair to have a European aesthetic, in the vein of films like The Orphanage, or The Tenant, perhaps Diabolique. Which could explain why Lair has been described by some as a thriller that culminates into a horror movie."

LAIR, which was completed in January during the pandemic, marks Crow's feature debut following a series of celebrated and award-winning short films. The film is produced by ex-Fox VP Shelley Atkin, with an original score from Mario Grigorov (Fantastic Beasts) and SFX from Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated Tristan Versluis. In addition to Fehr and Johnson, the film stars Alexandra Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scots), Aislinn De'ath, Kashif O'Connor, and newcomers Anya Newall and Alana Wallace.

Lair will be released On-Digital and VOD on November 9. Check out the trailer and poster below, and you can preorder the film at the link:

