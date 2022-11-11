Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.

Who Do Lake Bell and Robert John Burke Play in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

Burke is playing a character named Smitty and Bell plays Dr. Graham. The two are working together and clearly know each other prior to being stationed on a boat for the United States in their quest for Vibranium, but that's all we really get to know about their relationship. Dr. Graham shows up to help the team extract the Vibranium that their detector (which is important in Riri Williams' connection to Wakanda) finds and she's working closely with Smitty when Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his army come for those who are trying to take the Vibranium away from their ocean. They are the last two of the team remaining and it does seem like Graham might be able to escape until Namor comes into play.

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright & Cast Reflect on the Film's Emotional Impact

Is This Their First Time in the MCU?

We only get to spend this one small section of the film with Bell and Burke but their impact is enough that it has many of us looking into the characters they are playing. For Bell, we know that Graham is an agent and at least knows how to control the rig that the Seals are working on, and for Smitty, we know that Graham thought he was retired and is one of the best agents as well (thanks to Ross). Other than that, we don't know much. But it is exciting that Bell is in the live-action film as she was the voice of Natasha Romanoff in the DIsney+ animated series What If...? ​​​​​so this isn't her first jump into the MCU.

Image via Roadside Attractions

Are These Characters Based On the Comic Books?

In the comics, there is a Dr. Graham but he's a man named Roger Graham and he's also a medical doctor whereas Bell's character's title of doctor more likely comes from her educational background than being a physician. For Smitty, an even bigger problem comes up: There are a lot of characters who he could be pulling from. There's Brendan Smith or Alistair Alphonso Smythe and he's also not the first Smitty in the live-action world either. There was one that Jon Bernthal's Punisher killed in the MCU Netflix era.

So, whether or not these characters were a direct reference to a comic character or new inclusions to the MCU, we can't be sure. But, boy oh boy, was it nice to have them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if it was for a very brief moment.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.

Read More About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever':