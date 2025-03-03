Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) is not a woman to be trifled with in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the actress’ latest feature-length production, Lake George. After a short but sweet limited theatrical release at the end of last year, the Jeffrey Reiner (Friday Night Lights)-penned and directed production will finally be arriving on DVD and on demand tomorrow, March 4. With our exclusive sneak peek, audiences can sense the tenseness that Coon brings to her performance as a gangster’s girlfriend who finds that her own beloved partner has put a target on her head — it doesn’t get more toxic than that! Starring alongside Coon is Shea Whigham (American Primeval), who finds himself in between the unhappy couple as the man hired to pull the trigger.

In our sneak peek, audiences will see a pivotal moment go down between Phyllis (Coon) and Don (Whigham) after the latter has kidnapped the former and tossed her into his car. Despite being handcuffed and completely out of luck, Phyllis’ bull-dog personality can’t be kept down, as she verbally berates Don with all she’s got. Keeping his eyes on the road, Don continues to push forward, even though Phyllis is making a lot of great points about Armen (Glenn Fleshler) — the man at the center of this toxic triangle. After her attempt at appealing to his humanity fails, Phyllis gives Don her best offer yet, promising him a larger pile of money than Armen could ever offer.

In addition to the three folks at the center of the story, the rest of the talent behind Lake George includes Max Casella (The Sopranos), Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), Ashley Fink (A Merry Christmas Match), Keri Safran (The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry), Troy Metcalf (Joker: Folie à Deux) and Joey Oglesby (Fruitvale Station). The project is the latest to come from Reiner, who has previously made a name for himself backing television productions, including Fargo, The Affair, Friday Night Lights, The Sentinel, and more.

What Else Is Our Queen — Carrie Coon — Up To?

In addition to her performance in Lake George, audiences can currently catch Coon starring in the third season of Mike White’s beloved anthology series, The White Lotus. Alongside Leslie Bibb (About My Father) and Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Coon is the third member of one of the greatest groups of frenemies we’ve ever seen. In addition to The White Lotus, Coon’s beloved period drama, The Gilded Age, will also soon be releasing a brand-new season, marking another pairing between The Leftovers’ star and HBO.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek of Lake George above, and watch Coon and Whigham’s dynamic play out when the movie arrives on demand and DVD tomorrow.