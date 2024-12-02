We’re dubbing 2025 the year of Carrie Coon. Why? Because it will not only mark the return of the actress in her beloved period drama, The Gilded Age, but it will also see her hop into another fan-favorite HBO series with Season 3 of The White Lotus. Unfortunately, both of those titles are quite a long ways off. But, there is good news. If you’ve had your fill of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the actress does, in fact, have another title coming out before the end of the year. Titled Lake George, the crime comedy thriller sees The Leftovers actress star opposite Boardwalk Empire alum, Shea Whigham. Today, just ahead of the film’s digital and on demand arrival, Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek of the hilarity to come when Coon and Whigham’s characters bite off more than they can chew.

Standing next to a lifeless body, Phyllis (Coon) and Don (Whigham) argue back and forth about the former’s trigger-happy finger that has now gotten them into a real oopsie-doopsie. Watching from a side room, Ashley Fink’s (Glee) Nadja threatens the pair, warning them that they’re essentially dead men walking thanks to the accidental killing. Annoyed by her threats, and maybe even a little bit scared for her life, Phyllis tells her hostage that the man who’s after them won’t be after them if he doesn’t know about the unplanned murder. Smoothly talking her way out of the situation, Phyllis pulls off the unthinkable, and the trio begin making moves to dispose of the body and keep their little secret between themselves.

A road trip movie that definitely has some buddy comedy vibes, Lake George centers around Don (Whigham), who’s been given the dirty job of taking out Phyllis (Coon). Although he was the mobsters’ go-to man, Don was a bad choice for the task, as his kind heart wouldn’t allow him to pull the trigger and deliver the bullet meant for the would-be victim. Realizing that he now has a target on his back, Don has no choice but to team up with Phyllis on a wild road trip that sees the pair out for the gang’s cash.

Meet ‘Lake George’s Ensemble

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Joining Coon, Whigham, and Fink in the darkly funny crime feature is a lineup that includes Max Casella (Tulsa King), Glenn Fleshler (Joker), Troy Metcalf (The Middle), Joey Oglesby (Killers of the Flower Moon), Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), and Keri Safran (Blue Bloods). The movie was helmed and penned by Jeffrey Reiner, who holds directing credits on TV shows such as High Fidelity, Dirty John, Shameless, The Affair, and more.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Lake George above and see it on demand and digital soon.