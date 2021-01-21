“I feel like something bad is going to happen to me. I feel like something bad has happened to me. It hasn’t reached me yet but it’s on its way, and it’s getting closer..."

Usually here at Collider dot com, we like to revisit older films pegged to a particular hook, like a significant anniversary or major re-release. This look back at the 2008 Australian horror film Lake Mungo is, however, pegged to the overall concept of dread, that lingering sense of inevitable, but unknowable doom that's been hanging over our heads for, I don't know, at minimum since last March? The last four years? For the unlucky few of us born with stubbornly crisscrossed brain chemicals, our entire lives? Lake Mungo is dread in digital form. I space out my rewatches of this movie like I plan teeth cleanings; the experience isn't exactly pleasant but it is essential to have your ass absolutely handed to you by a horror movie from time to time. The only feature filmmaking effort to date by writer/director Joel Anderson, Lake Mungo is a ghost story built from grief, one that's immediately recognizable to anyone who has ever lost someone or briefly lost themselves. It's devastating, it's terrifying, and I think every single person with a pulse should watch it at least once and then immediately call their loved ones.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Lake Mungo.]

Image via Arclight Films

"Alice is missing" are the first words you hear out loud in Lake Mungo, which is both the literal driving force of the story and a heartrending hint at its underlying themes. Told in faux-documentary format, the film tells the story of Alice Palmer (Talia Zucker), a 16-year-old drowned at a dam by the small town of Ararat, Australia. In the aftermath, strange occurrences have the rest of the Palmer family believing in ghosts; the supernatural sort, yes, but also the lingering regrets of a life cut short. The Palmers never quite knew their daughter—mother, June (Rosie Traynor), admits she always struggled to connect with Alice—and seedy secrets are revealed that point to a 16-year-old girl struggling to feel alive, even before her death. The Palmers sharing a last name with the doomed family of Twin Peaks is no coincidence; like David Lynch's landmark series, Lake Mungo toys with the ugly underbelly of a seemingly ordinary town.

The Palmers search for closure leads them to the actual Lake Mungo, to a cell phone buried by Alice on a school trip, to footage she took weeks before her death. The footage has all the washed-out graininess of a 2008 flip phone, but that's not quite what makes it feel otherworldly. As Alice stumbles through the dark, the camera freewheels wildly; you feel untethered from time or location, until you finally focus on something approaching from the black. Slowly, very slowly, and it's not until it's inches from the frame does the film freeze and tell you what you're seeing: Alice's own bloated, decomposing corpse, somehow stumbling out of her future.

Image via Arclight Films

There are two reasons why this moment is so effective, the first being that it's so goddamn scary. Just masterful surface-level execution of gluing the audience in place, focusing on a single point, and then just walloping you over the head with an unexplainable image. "Jump scare" has evolved into a criticism over the years, but this is a powerful jump scare. A first-day candidate for the Jump Scare Hall of Fame, a place I would never visit. The biggest critique I hear of Lake Mungo is that this is it's only "scary" scene, but it only feels that way because the previous 85-ish minutes are just methodically coiling you into a ball. If horror is boiled down to tension + release, Lake Mungo's climax is tension + utter destruction.

But the ending of Lake Mungo is also devastating because of what it means. Or, more accurately, because it lacks any concrete explanation for those of us left alive. Throughout the many twists and turns of Lake Mungo, the Palmer family is searching for answers, because that's just what you do when someone you love dies. You ask "why?" of a question no one can answer. Why them? Why now? Why? Lake Mungo presents an enigmatic answer. Anyone who suffers from anxiety or depression knows what it is to feel outside your body, to find you're drifting through life like a phantom. "Alice kept secrets," Lake Mungo says, and those secrets separated the Alice people saw with the Alice who existed incorporeal, and on a dark road, Alice met the version of herself who would finally make her family take notice.

Unfortunately, answers like that can be false comfort. The Palmers move on, if not content than at least comfortable in understanding that they didn't understand their daughter. In probably the movie's cruelest knife twist, we learn how right they are. As the credits roll, we revisit past footage from the film, footage that, in the moment, was debunked as hoax or hopeful mistake, as proof that Alice's ghost didn't exist. Lake Mungo is, however, a study in misdirection. We see that in tiny corners, in quick cuts, at impossible angles, Alice was there the entire time. We missed her, too.

Lake Mungo messes me up, man. Call someone you love and let them know they exist.

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Halloween Kills' Image: Michael Myers Has Left the Building, Folks Consider this image the answer to that cliffhanger ending in 2018's 'Halloween.'