This winter, you can take a free trip to Lake Placid - but don't expect any miracles on ice. The 1999 Bill Pullman/Bridget Fonda creature feature is now streaming for free on Vizio WatchFree+. As the platform's title implies, the streaming service is available for free to anyone using a Vizio device.

Lake Placid was directed by Steve Miner, a veteran of the horror genre whose work includes Friday the 13th Part II, House, and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. However, it boasts an interesting screenwriter - David E. Kelley, who was then riding high off the success of Ally McBeal, and was not known for his work with colossal man-eating reptiles. The film does feature a great deal of black comedy, in keeping with the rest of Kelley's filmography. The film also features creature effects from the legendary Stan Winston, best known for his work on Aliens and Jurassic Park, and combines computer-generated imagery with a gigantic animatronic crocodile.

What Is 'Lake Placid' About?

When a state wildlife agent is mysteriously bitten in half in a rural Maine lake, a number of experts descend upon the community to investigate. They include US Fish and Wildlife officer Jack Wells (Pullman), American Museum of Natural History paleontologist Kelly Scott (Fonda), and wealthy crocodile enthusiast Hector Cyr (Oliver Platt) - all of whom have to deal with local sheriff Hank Keough (Brendan Gleeson), who witnessed the incident. The culprit turns out to be an enormous, thirty-foot-long saltwater crocodile, which is definitely not native to Maine. Helping it survive in the chilly waters is eccentric local Delores Bickerman (a hysterically profane Betty White), who's been feeding the creature for years. Soon, they call in the big guns, but it may be too late - especially when it turns out Mrs. Bickerman hasn't just been feeding one crocodile. The film also stars Meredith Salenger and a pre-Olivia Benson Mariska Hargitay.

A modest success at the box office, making $56.9 million USD on a $35 million budget, Lake Placid was largely panned by critics: it currently holds a 47% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and landed on Roger Ebert's Worst of 1999 list. However, it hatched an entire clutch of direct-to-video sequels. They include 2007's Lake Placid 2, 2010's Lake Placid 3, 2012's Lake Placid: The Final Chapter, and the 2018 prequel Lake Placid: Legacy. It also crossed over with fellow 1990s giant-reptile thriller Anaconda in 2015's Lake Placid vs. Anaconda.

Lake Placid is now available to stream for free on Vizio. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

