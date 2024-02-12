The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with The Book of Clarence stars David Oyelowo and Anna Diop.

No matter the size of his role, you can't take your eyes off LaKeith Stanfield, and the same is true of his performance in The Book of Clarence. According to co-stars David Oyelowo and Anna Diop, Stanfield has an indescribable "God-given talent," a talent that paved the way to yet another stellar collaboration with writer-director, Jeymes Samuel. After working together on The Harder They Fall, Stanfield headlines Samuel's second feature film, The Book of Clarence.

The Book of Clarence is Samuel's take on a biblical epic, retelling the parables of Jesus of Nazareth through the eyes of an apostle's aspirational twin brother, Clarence (Stanfield). The movie takes audiences back to A.D. Jerusalem when Christ (Nicholas Pinnock) was capturing the adoration of the people as he performed his storied miracles. Down on his luck and yearning for more out of life, Clarence takes notice and decides to capitalize on the messiah's methods with his own band of apostles. The Book of Clarence's stacked ensemble also features Alfre Woodard, Benedict Cumberbatch, Teyana Taylor, James McAvoy, Caleb McLaughlin, and more.

In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Oyelowo and Diop, who play John the Baptist and Varinia, discuss working with Samuel to craft their characters and bring his unique vision to the screen. They talk about the importance of the music at the heart of the film, what it was like working opposite Stanfield, and mastering the film's unforgettable dance sequence. For even more on the movie, and why Oyelowo was determined to manifest his Paramount+ series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, check out the video above or the interview transcript below.

The Book of Clarence is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms.

PERRI NEMIROFF: You've both worked with a number of exceptional directors, and Jeymes is something else, too. Do you notice any shared traits among the directing greats? But also,, can you also pinpoint something about him that sets him apart from everyone you've worked with?

ANNA DIOP: I think the shared trait is they have a very clear vision of what it is they're creating, and they don't let people skew them. Because you have 10,000 people telling you, “Well, really …” and they’re like, “Nope!” So, that's the shared trait.

DAVID OYELOWO: Yeah, I would say emotional intelligence to really understand humanity and to be able to convey what they are looking for from the actors from an emotional standpoint. There are a lot of directors who just don't have the language, or maybe not even the understanding. The great directors I've worked with have that. And the unique thing about him is,he sees the world quite differently than a lot of people, and is very keen to express that to you, always is able to do it in a succinct way, and sometimes a not-so-succinct way, about what that is, but it finds its way into his movies. It's one thing to sort of have philosophical notions of life, but it's another thing to be able to actually tell a story with that imbued.

David Oyelowo on Jeymes Samuel: "[He] Has Such a Celebratory, Prideful Connection to Blackness"

Can you give me an example of something that he had to communicate to you two in order to put your characters and this world into focus? Because, like you said, his movies are so uniquely his and I imagine when you read it on the page, it might be tough to have a fully formed vision of what the movie is going to wind up being.

DIOP: David brought up a good point about something that Jeymes does. I was like, “Yeah, he just plays music all the time in between takes. It's like music, music, music!” And then David brought up the point that, "But then you can feel that in this story and it's so reflected in this film." And then I was like, “Damn, he's so smart.” It was intentional. Even that, that seems so silly. Also Jeymes, before any scene I did, and sometimes between takes, he'd come grab my shoulders, look at me — he's huge — and then he would just sing Varinia’s theme song, and I'd have to stand there. [Laughs]

OYELOWO: While he serenaded you? Wow.

DIOP: Not, “I'd have to.” It was lovely.

We need a b-roll of that.

OYELOWO: [Laughs] It exists, I can guarantee you.

DIOP: Because he sings, too.

OYELOWO: The thing for me is, you know, Jeymes has such a celebratory, prideful connection to Blackness, and not everyone has that. For some people, being Black is steeped in trauma, is steeped in all of the history, of the problems, and the prejudice and the brokenness that can sometimes, especially cinematically speaking, be tied to what we have had to deal with historically as Black people. But for Jeymes, he constantly will say, “David, it's us. It's us!” And when he says, “It's us,” you can feel this sort of celebratory, regal, unapologetic thing, and you see it in The Harder They Fall, you see it in this. It's us that I think bleeds beyond Blackness because it's just a celebration of humanity that isn't bogged down in the history of the marginalization of Blackness, and I think that is transcendent, especially as it always finds its way into his movies.

DIOP: That’s so true.

That's very well said. The last time we spoke was for The Waterman so is there anything you saw Jeymes do on this set that you've kind of back-pocketed and plan to take to your next directing project?

OYELOWO: Gosh, he is so unique. I wouldn't even go near it. I cannot wait to be on another set with him. I mean, the music playing, and also, he is so instinctive. This is something that I would probably borrow — he can speak to someone for 30 seconds and go, “You're in my movie,” because he just knows. And a lot of the people who are in the movie, they all have a story of a very unique way that -- he knows early and he may talk to you for a bunch of time, but he's already texting someone while on the Zoom, “It's them. Get the deal going,” and you find out later on. So, his instinctive qualities are pretty world-class.

I love the sound of that. And it feels like between these two movies, he's starting to build a cinematic family -- working with some of the same people but also adding to that family with each film, and that excites me to no end.

What Is LaKeith Stanfield's Secret to Success?

Speaking of one of the people he brings back to this movie from The Harder They Fall, LaKeith, who just fascinates me in every movie he's in. He just brings such a unique presence and energy. From your perspectives as his scene partners, what do you see him doing that allows him to have that unique presence on screen? Is there anything that you clock him doing that nobody else does that makes him one of a kind?

DIOP: I don't want to give away his little secrets and his little things.

OYELOWO: Oh, wow, you know the secrets?

DIOP: I know a couple of things, yeah. But I agree, he’s so, so special. I think he has such a vulnerability about him that is really rare, maybe, in people of our generation. I think that's why we all gravitate so much to him. He's stunning, really.

OYELOWO: Yeah, he has a God-given quality, and I think it's something that you can't replicate. You see it in a photograph of LaKeith, like outside of a movie. You just go, “Whoa, why can I not stop looking at that guy?” I remember seeing him in a film called Short Term 12, and just being so blown away by him. I immediately called Ava DuVernay because we were in the middle of casting Selma at the time, and that's how he ended up in Selma. So I worked with him in Selma as well and have watched his work since, and then getting to work with him in this, he has retained that, even as he's continued to grow in terms of his repertoire, in terms of his ability as an actor. But that completely unique “it” quality, I mean, he has it, that thing that is kind of indefinable. In everything he does, that it is present, and you can't take your eyes off it.

That's such a good way to describe it. I feel like you can't really put it into words, so just saying he has it is probably the best way to describe it.

I’ve got a very particular scene I want to ask you about right now. I have a feeling you might be getting asked about this one a lot, but there is nothing that brings me more joy than a perfectly placed mid-movie dance scene.

DIOP: [Laughs] That dance scene is getting a lot of love.

What was it like preparing for that, and then also, I want to know, of all the actors, who got the choreography the quickest and then who's maybe the last to fall in line there?

DIOP: I will say LaKeith got it the quickest because poor thing didn't get a chance to rehearse it until that day. Me and him. I had the day before, the night before, and then he had that day, so we were both a bit nervous, a little bit stressed. But who got it? You know what, probably RJ. RJ is a great dancer. Him and Caleb, I would say.

I was wondering if you would say Caleb.

DIOP: Him and Caleb were definitely the MVPs of that scene.

The jolt of energy a scene like that brings to a movie, it just overjoys me.

David Oyelowo Never Gave Up on 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

I have a big personal question for both of you inspired by Clarence's journey in the film, because one thing I was reading in Jeymes's director's statement was he said, “Clarence can do anything, but he doesn't see it within himself that he can. He doesn't know his own power.” For you two as actors in this industry, can you name a past project where you recognized your own power and the fact that you were able to act on it and make something the way that you wanted to?

OYELOWO: Gosh, wow. Well, my show, [Lawmen] Bass Reeves, is one that I felt that because when I first happened upon that story in 2014, I just couldn't believe that a film or a TV show about him didn't already exist. I just determined that it was going to exist, and I was going to somehow manifest that. The fact that it does now exist eight years on, you know, I understand the power of passion and determination, and being, to be perfectly frank, offended by the fact that someone of that stature has not had their own platform and place in the lexicon in terms of TV or film.

You made it happen, and the amount of people I hear talking about it right now, it’s something special.

DIOP: It’s fantastic.

OYELOWO: Thank you.

Anything come to mind?

DIOP: I guess Nanny because it was my first film where I was leading it and I'm in every frame of the film, so when you get that script, you're like -- the first day I said to Nikyatu [Jusu], “Please don't let me F-up your movie. Please.” She was like, “Why would you say that?” [Laughs] So, that film. And then, of course, in seeing it and it being received so well, I was like, “Okay, you can do this,” because it's a big job.

