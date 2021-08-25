Apple TV+ has just announced a series order for The Changeling, a new drama show based on Victor LaValle's acclaimed, best-selling horror novel of the same name. Judas and the Black Messiah Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield is set to star.

Described as "a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey," the story follows Apollo Kagawa as he settles into his life as a new father. As his wife, Emma, struggles with what appears to be postpartum depression, she begins acting strangely detached before doing the unthinkable and apparently vanishing into thin air. Apollo then embarks on an epic journey through an enchanted version of New York City to find her.

The series will be adapted by Venom scribe Kelly Marcel, who previously adapted E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Gray. She was first attached to the project back in 2018, and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. She previously executive produced Venom and Terra Nova, which she created. Queen and Slim director Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce the series. Megan Ellison (If Beale Street Could Talk), Sue Naegle (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Patrick Chu (Miss Sloane), and Ali Krug (Monsterland) will also executive produce.

That's a lot of firepower behind the camera, but the real sign that this series might be something special is Stanfield's involvement. The 30-year-old actor has a remarkable track record of picking roles in moment-defining films and series, from Atlanta to Sorry to Bother You, Get Out to Knives Out, Uncut Jems to Judas and the Black Messiah. This project seems poised to capitalize on the intersectional and fantastical elements that make his work so fascinating, a role almost perfectly suited for him. Throw in a massive horror hook, and you've got a promising series to look forward to.

