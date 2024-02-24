The Big Picture Lala Kent believes Mauricio Umansky has not been faithful to Kyle Richards.

The topic of Richards and Umansky's marriage spans multiple reality shows.

Speculation about the situation will persist until the couple is completely honest with the public.

Lala Kent is not afraid to share her opinion and when it comes to Kyle Richards and her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. Kent, who currently is star on Vanderpump Rules'11th season, shared that she didn't think that Umansky has been faithful to Richards. Kent was prompted by what Richards said in her confessional on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the final moments of Season 13 of the reality series. After the news is revealed that Umansky and Richards have separated, Richards said: "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from.”

Kent believes Richards' comments about trust are telling. “From my perspective, and just because I have lived in this city for a little over a decade now, I don’t think Mo is a one — I don’t think he has been faithful to Kyle,” Lala said on her podcast. The ordeal hurts her, but she says she's coming from a place of love due to her friendly interactions with Richards over the years, adding, “Kyle has been nothing but kind to me every time I’ve seen her."

Of Umanksy on the 13th season of RHOBH, Kent added: “He’s looking a little haggard. It’s not haggard like stress. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re, like, going out and partying.’ Like the eyes are a little glazed. Now, again, could be stress. I’m not saying that is exactly what he’s out doing. I’m just saying from my own experience and how I’ve looked when I party hearty, on a huge budget — and he has a very big budget to party hearty on.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Kyle Richards Has Been Dealing With Issues Around Her Marriage All Season

Image via Bravo

Much like when "Scandoval" hit the internet, all people seem to want to talk about is what is going on between Richards and Umansky. Kent talking about it on her podcast isn't surprising given the fact that Vanderpump Rules is technically a spin-off of Beverly Hills.

Related Kyle Richards Isn't Happy With the 'RHOBH' Season 13 Reunion The actress is expected to be put in the hot seat at the forthcoming Season 13 reunion special.

It still does show just how wide-reaching this is and how the Bravolebrities are trying to figure out what is happening between them. Until Umansky and Richards are completely honest with the public, speculation will continue to run rampant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo, with next-day episodes on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock