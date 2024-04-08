The Big Picture Kent defends Sandoval, calls out fans for rewriting history on Vanderpump Rules.

Kent hints at changed dynamics post-reunion, plans to avoid social media.

Kent highlights Sandoval's past actions, reasons for Madix's current anger.

Lala Kent has some words for fans. On her podcast Give Them Lala, the reality star talks about the episodes of Vanderpump Rules that have aired so far. At the insinuation that Tom Sandoval has been rewriting history on the show (he has), Kent stood up for her newly minted friendship with Sandoval by pointing out that he has always been a generous friend and says it is just that Ariana Madix is now annoyed by everything he does because he screwed her over.

Kent was talking to Heather McDonald about the fan reaction to Season 11 and points fingers at fans saying that they are the ones doing the rewriting. "The only people that are rewriting history right now are [the] fans,” Kent said and when she was reminded that even her co-stars think that Sandoval is going too hard in the other direction, Kent revealed that she has some feelings about them as well. “Well by the way, I have a feeling about my cast too. I feel like, after the reunion, I look at them very differently. But I can’t talk about that yet.”

Kent was referring to the reunion that has seemingly changed a lot of the dynamics that we're used to, saying that she thinks there will be a shift in the audience perspective of the show and that there will be a shift with the cast as well. She even went as far to say that she “will be staying off of socials, and telling my team I don’t wanna know sh*t.”

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Lala Kent Refuses to Turn on Tom Sandoval

Kent has not been Sandoval's biggest fan, the two fighting very aggressively during the Season 10 finale and having fought for years before. Now, in Season 11, the two have seemingly come around to each other, and it is evident in the way that Kent talks about Sandoval's actions.

Related A 'Vanderpump Rules' Epic Feud Is On the Horizon The similarities and differences between Ariana and Katie versus Scheana and Lala are uncanny.

On her podcast, Kent defended the way Sandoval is currently acting by saying that this wasn't new for him. "This is who he’s always been. He’s always been the guy paying for people’s engagement parties. He’s been the guy to chase down the man for the ranch." She doesn't believe the fallout for his mistake is worthy of him being isolated from the group.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock