Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules has once again captured the media's attention, this time by hinting at the drama that viewers can expect during the season 11 reunion. She has been particularly outspoken online about her feelings towards her cast mates more than ever before. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Lala expressed feeling disgusted by people denying events that actually took place, stating, "At this round and this stage in the game, I felt so grossed out with people looking me in the eye saying 'that never happened' and I was like wow!" Lala has suggested that some of her fellow cast members have exhibited "fraudulent" behavior, striking curiosity among viewers due to the ongoing conflicts within the cast.

Most recently, Lala clarified on her Amazon Live why she unfollowed Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, stating, "I filmed something recently that I really enjoyed and met some cool people I wanted to follow on social media. The Virgo in me doesn't like when my numbers on Instagram don't add up and align. So I went in to see who I could unfollow, and they seemed to be the two that I was not that interested in following any longer."

Lala discussed her emotions candidly during her interview with Access Hollywood, revealing, "I was so frustrated that I was sobbing uncontrollably. I think it's gonna be a really good reunion. It's gonna be one that we haven't experienced before, but it felt like a giant purge for me, and I felt great when it was over." Lala said she was determined to be as honest as possible during the reunion and found peace. Despite the effortless delivery of past heightened drama at Vanderpump Rules' reunions, this reunion promises to be yet another unforgettable chapter in the history of 'VPR.'

Lala Kent Is On A Mission This Season of 'VPR'

In a recent episode of The Viall Files, Nick Viall discussed how he was shocked about the turn of events involving Lala's relentless pursuit of Ariana this season, going as far as labeling it her "warpath." This unexpected friend fallout had a profound impact on the reunion. It is widely known that Ariana and Lala experienced a fallout following the reunion, which Lala herself confirmed during her appearance on The Talk.

The upcoming reunion of Vanderpump Rules has been generating a lot of buzz online, thanks to the drama surrounding this season and the numerous circulating Vanderpump Rules After Show clips. This reunion promises to bring even more topics to the table that will undoubtedly need to be discussed. In the past, the focus has always been on what happened on the show and online, but with the addition of the highly popular after-show, the anticipation for season 12 of 'VPR' is at an all-time high.

