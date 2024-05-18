The Big Picture Lala Kent stands by her actions on Vanderpump Rules season 11, receiving backlash.

Kent admits to previous regrets but for this season, she stands behind her words and actions.

Being pregnant with her second child, Kent reflects on happiness amidst public criticism.

The season ends with Kent ranting about Madix refusing to hear Sandoval apologize. She claimed it was ridiculous since Madix was still sharing a home with her ex-boyfriend. The reunion started with Kent saying Katie Maloney also talked negatively about Madix before the season started. Fans have a lot to say about Kent turning on her friends. She revealed if she had any regrets.

Lala Kent Stands Behind Her Actiong From Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Kent said on her podcast that she wouldn't talk about season 11 until the third part of the reunion was released. However, she made it very clear that she knew how angry viewers were with her. But she went back on her words and talked about the season on Amazon Live.

"When I've gotten a lot of heat, for example, Raquel [Leviss] for many years when I would go in on her over and over again and people would tell me that I was a bully or this, that, and the other," Kent said. "There were moments that I could say, you know 'I wish I would've handled that differently and I was heated in the moment.'" She said this is the first season where she stands behind what she said and did. "There's no remedying the audience's opinion of me right now," she explained.

"It's the first year that I haven't been able to separate reality from reality," Kent told her friend while filming. The Bravo star said she usually compartmentalizes things from her life on the show and off. "But this is the first year where it's like, 'Whoa it's wild that this is--I feel the happiest I've ever been in my life,'" she said. Kent is pregnant with her second child and said that's one reason she's trying not to focus on the backlash.

Kent said it's wild that she feels that way while getting so much fan backlash. "Like, season 10, I think I was like surviving and living off adrenaline and yes I was vindicated because of what happened, but I don't think people were fully digging me in season 10 until that stuff happened," she added. It seems like Kent has no plans to do things differently to change the public's perception of her. There are still two more parts to the reunion to address what happened this season.

