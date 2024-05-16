The Big Picture Lala Kent tried to create conflict between Katie and Ariana.

Lala manipulated private conversations with Katie to break their friendship.

Lala's behavior showed her manipulative tendencies and jealousy towards Katie and Ariana.

What viewers thought would be the season of Vanderpump Rules, with all the girls standing together against the two Toms, ended up being everyone vs. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. More specifically, Lala Kent vs. Katie Maloney was a feud no one saw coming on the reality series. Throughout the entirety of Season 11, it seemed that any chance Lala could get, she would try to out Katie as a lousy friend to Ariana and find ways to pin them against them. The two enemies turned into friends. They have always had a very up-and-down relationship. Still, seeing them argue as much as they did about Tom Sandoval and Ariana was shocking and broke their friendship. During part one of the Season 11 reunion, it could be seen that the two still had some tension around them, and it wasn't until Lala outed a private conversation with Katie that the friendship ended up falling apart. Lala claims she didn't recognize who Katie was and, as she mentions on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Katie was not being honest about her feelings towards Ariana.

It comes as a shock to see two people argue and lose their friendship when they are each other's ride-or-die previously. Lala's outing of the private conversation she had with Katie about Ariana made her look calculated and manipulative, since she always tried to compare her situation with her ex, Randall Emmett, to what Ariana was going through. Out of everyone in the group, Katie was the only one to tell her that both situations were different and that not everything needed to be compared. This season showed how Lala could not handle the spotlight being on someone else, and it showed that Katie is a good friend and a ride-or-die.

Lala Kent Tried to Create a Wedge Between Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix

The "Spice Girls" from Vanderpump Rules did not even stand a chance to be a thing since, throughout the whole season, Lala Kent tried to divide the group between Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix. Katie and Lala had many arguments about Ariana's situation, which did not help their friendship. Whenever Katie stood up for Ariana, if she wasn't in the room to do so, Lala was always quick to shut down her thoughts and try to get her to forgive Tom Sandoval as she did. As someone who came at him so hard during the Season 10 reunion, it was a sight no one thought they would see with Lala being so quick to forgive him and jump on his train, as Katie mentions on the Season 11 reunion. The feud between the two has been ongoing, but the most shocking thing to come out of this argument was Lala's outing private conversations with Katie that were not filmed for the current season. Lala felt she did not recognize who Katie was because, on one hand, she was hearing about her complaining about Ariana and their business, Something About Her. Still, on the other hand, she could see that Katie was always by Ariana's side.

When Katie heard what Lala said at the reunion, she quickly said she had spoken with Lala about Ariana. Still, she felt she could talk to her friend and vent without having the information she was saying being used against her. Katie said," I was also dealing with immense insecurity about what I could take on and didn't want to put that on her. I had an emotional response that didn't feel appropriate to bring to her front door, so I went where I felt safe. Or where I thought was safe."

Lala Has Proven She Has Manipulative Tactics

When filming for a reality television show, the cast knows they will always have to be as honest as possible on camera, and Lala showed throughout Vanderpump Rules how she hasn't been honest since she came on the show but has grown to accept that she wasn't. Because she is so prominent in honesty, she wanted to use her new "soft side" to bring up conversations she had had with Katie during filming but hadn't brought it up on camera. Katie's decision to not argue with Ariana or talk about her concerns with her are valid because she knew what she was going through, and she didn't want to add another layer of stress that Ariana didn't need.

Katie mentioned to Lala how she wanted her to throw Ariana under the bus when mentioning their business together. She said she didn't want to discuss it because she had invested a lot of money. It could potentially harm their business if she said anything negative about it. Lala took this statement and turned it around on her by saying Katie had threatened her if she mentioned anything about it and manipulated the conversation by bringing up her daughter, "f you're gonna f–k with my business, Lala, I'm gonna f–k with yours,' and honest to God, I wanted to say to you, Something About Her is really 'Nothing About Her' right now. You don't get a business, and mine is my livelihood that I support my child on, so how dare you threaten to f–k with it." By bringing up her child, Lala wanted Katie to look like the bad guy, saying she would mess with her finances, which had nothing to do with her daughter their argument.

It seems as though Lala hit her breaking point when she saw how Ariana and Katie received many accolades after their situation and felt she didn't get the same treatment. Both of these scandals are different, and what Lala needs to understand is that everyone deals with things differently. No one should be manipulated into how they should feel after a traumatic situation.

Vanderpump Rules releases every Tuesday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

