The Kardashians is a reality series that differs significantly from its predecessor Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The most significant change has been the shift away from the sisters' personal lives, as the series now tends to focus on the promotion of Kardashian/Jenner business empire. With the sisters now acting as executive producers and maintaining control over what narratives are shared on their "reality" series, what is shown on The Kardashians tends to be an extension of their social media presence, which presents a tightly controlled narrative about their lives. Due to unfortunate circumstances in her personal life, the exception to this rule has been the middle sister, Khloé Kardashian.

It appears from the recent revisit of their marriage in Season 6 of The Kardashians, that Khloé has learned some lessons since her time with Lamar Odom. What the meeting between the exes made clear was that Khloé underwent a great deal of trauma not only throughout the marriage, but during the divorce and its aftermath as well. Although the scene between Khloé and Lamar appeared to be intended to show closure, it actually revealed that Khloé still has healing to do after this relationship. The fallout from her relationship with Lamar overtook her romantic life for years to follow, and it has been refreshing to see Khloé finally take steps toward changing this pattern.

Khloé's Conversation With Lamar Exposed Her Marital Demons