It looks like Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, wants to keep up with the reality TV star! The former NBA player, who was married to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from 2009 to 2016, is opening up about where he stands with his ex-wife.

In an exclusive clip shared with E! News from the November 19, 2024, episode of the We're Out of Time podcast, Lamar Odom opened up to host Richard Taite about the former’s dynamic with his famous ex Khloé Kardashian. Odom revealed that although he and the Good American mogul no longer speak to each other, he knows she still deeply cares about him. He further noted that he was at liberty to text her, and she would reply. Although the former couple don’t share a close relationship anymore, the former NBA player admitted that he recently bought a sex doll that was custom-made to look like Khloé Kardashian.

The news of the sex doll purchase was also revealed exclusively by TMZ on November,7,2024. Odom took a tour of RealDoll’s Las Vegas facility with his manager, Gina Rodriguez, revealing that Odom wanted the doll to have voluptuous curves and base the face on his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. On the podcast episode, the former Los Angeles Lakers player owned up to his offbeat kink in the following words:

“They're going to make it look like her. It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird.”

Khloé Kardashian Is Gearing Up to Release Her First Solo Fragrance

While her ex-husband is off getting doppelgänger sex dolls of her custom-made, Khloé Kardashian is busy hustling and getting that bread! The mom of two is all set to launch her maiden solo fragrance, XO Khloé, in partnership with LUXE Brands, as exclusively reported by WWD on November 19, 2024.

The fragrance will be available in Harrods stores across the UK from November 25, 2024, with a later release in the US at Ulta Beauty stores from December,1,2024. The project has been in the works for years, with Kardashian collaborating with Firmenich perfumers Alberto Morillas and Clement Gavarry to develop XO Khloé. The Good American mogul had even filed two trademarks on August 15, 2024, for XO Khloé, as exclusively reported by The Sun.

The Kardashians star had been teasing her perfume venture on Instagram for a while now. She proceeded to hard-launch the fragrance on her Instagram on November 19, 2024 revealing its UK and US released dates while sharing a reflection on her experience formulating XO Khloé in the following words :

“Creating this signature scent has been such a personal and special journey for me and I love every detail from the bottle to the beautiful fragrance itself.”

The Kardashians has been renewed for a sixth season, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

