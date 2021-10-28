If there's one thing that A24 has taught us, it's that we should always trust animals!

Bring her home! Ada, everyone's favorite lamb-human hybrid from A24's recent release Lamb, is available for adoption in a unique giveaway from A24.

Fans of the foreign drama horror film can now have their chance to own a sheep-human hybrid child by entering the #AdoptAda contest. Don’t worry, you won't be expected to care for an actual child, as this lamb baby is a doll replica. The requirements to enter are simple: post a video about why you should be Ada’s primary caregiver, tag @A24, and use the hashtag #AdoptAda and prove your love.

Lamb stars Hilmir Snær Guðnason and Noomi Rapace as husband and wife, Ingvar and María, a childless couple in Iceland who discover a half-sheep, half-human child in their barn. The couple decides to raise the child as their own, and if there's one thing that A24 has taught us over the years, trusting animals, especially anthropomorphic ones, is probably not a great idea. Valdimar Jóhannsson makes his directorial debut in this dark folktale.

Videos can be shared on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. A winner will be announced Monday, November 1. Lamb is currently available to stream on a plethora of websites including Prime Video and Apple TV, amongst others. You can find a list of available streaming services and local theaters on the official Lamb website. Check out the official promo for the Ada Doll giveaway below:

Here is the official synopsis of Lamb:

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.

