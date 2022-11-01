Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the official trailer for the upcoming biography film Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. The high-speed story about the man behind one of the world's most iconic car brands is set to release in select theaters as well as on-demand and digital on November 18.

The trailer shows us the trials and tribulations that Ferruccio Lamborghini went through in order to make the car that is now synonymous with luxury. The trailer opens with a long Lamborghini (Romano Reggiani), who is shown to be a farmer and someone who loves to race cars. These two parts of his life shape his future, as we jump to a much older and richer Lamborghini, who owns his own tractor company. We see an ambitious Lamborghini, played by Frank Grillo, approach Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne) to try and broker a deal on a way to improve his luxury cars, but is swiftly turned away. This is the spark that drives Lamborghini to make a car that is as strong, powerful, and unforgettable as the bull. The trailer shows the challenges of making such a cutting-edge car: the setbacks, being told it's impossible, the stress and drama happening at home, and the growing rivalry between Lamborghini and Ferrari, which includes a street race between the two. The trailer ends with Lamborghini saying at the first reveal of his car, "You buy a Ferrari when you want to be someone, you buy a Lamborghini when you are someone!"

Based on the book written by Tonino Lamborghini, the son of Ferruccio, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend has been through quite a development ever since its announcement back in 2015. While Academy Award-winning writer Bobby Moresco (Crash) was attached to the project to pen the script since 2017, the film was originally meant to be directed by Michael Radford, but when he dropped out of the project, Moresco picked up the directing duties as well. Radford wasn't the only name attached to the project that eventually left, with Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin as Lamborghini and Ferrari, respectively, departing the project in 2021. This is not the only upcoming biopic centering around the car world as Michael Mann is currently shooting his Ferrari starring Adam Driver in the titular role.

Image via Lionsgate

In addition to Grillo, Reggiani, and Byrne, the cast of the upcoming biopic also includes Matteo Leoni, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Giovanni Antonacci, Mira Sorvino, Fortunato Cerlino, and Eliana Jones. Executive producers on the film include Grillo as well as Brett Saxon, Jeff Bowler, Roman Kopelevich, Sergio Navarretta, Julien Favre, Barry Brooker, and Stan Wertlieb. The film's producers include Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi via Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment as well as Danielle Maloni and Allen Dam.

Watch the Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend Trailer Below

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend will premiere in select theaters as well as on-demand and digital on November 18. In addition to the new trailer, check out the film's official synopsis down below too.