In episode four of Love and Marriage Detroit , we see Brandon Smith return home to his wife Kristina Smith after having been gone for days following their explosive winery fight. He arrives so that they can meet with their marriage mentors to hopefully rectify the situation. They do have a good discussion, as Kristina was able to share her feelings of being unprotected in that moment. Brandon surprises her by taking ownership of his actions and apologizes for what happened. It’s a hopeful moment for the couple. It’s very good for them to be working as a team, as it does seem like a storm is brewing in the group’s friendships.First, there’s Kolby Harris , who is dealing with her husband Russell Harris starting seminary school without telling her, while also trying to maintain her career as an influencer. She really wants to collaborate with Kristina on a project, but Kristina’s response was confusing and left Kolby wondering if there’s something else going on with her. Meanwhile, Russell is outputting two additional major projects on his plate. He’s planning a surprise party for Kolby, which is sweet! The unfortunate thing is that he has another secret; a meeting to potentially buy a gym. One has to wonder, is buying a gym the best idea for the Harris family at this time? They have a very young child, he just started seminary school, and now he wants to buy a gym that may take three years to turn a profit? It’s not a good idea, and Kolby has every right to be against it. And at the roller rink party for the group, she shares that she’s against it with Russell.

Kolby also gets the opportunity to check in with Kristina on their potential collaboration. She sits down with Kristina and LaToya Thompson and asks why Kristina has been ignoring her and saying she is confused about collaborating. The vibe is immediately awkward, and unfortunately, LaToya is stuck listening in between the two of them. Kristina shares that she was told something different from what Kolby had said, and that’s why she was confused. The discussion that followed this became incredibly confusing, even for viewers watching. Kristina seemed to be avoiding what she really wanted to say, while Kolby was purely on the defense. Kristina should have been upfront and simply said, “Hey I don’t want to do this collab with you, let’s work on something else.” But she doesn’t. Instead, she continues to say that she’s confused while asking why Kolby is being so defensive. The husbands soon join and Russell attempts to play mediator on behalf of his wife. Brandon, deciding Russell’s actions are an attack on his wife, hops into the conversation and ultimately makes matters much worse for the whole group.

‘LAMDT’ Brandon and Kristina are Martell and Melody

As the new series season progresses, Brandon and Kristina are starting to look a lot like Martell Holt and Melody Shari. The similarities between these two fraught couples are quite apparent when examined closely. First and foremost there is the infidelity issue. While Brandon may not have gone to the lengths Martell did in his cheating, his responses to the issue are incredibly similar. When Martell’s infidelity was first discovered, he threw the blame onto Melody, claiming she wasn’t pleasing him sexually, so he sought it somewhere else. It was her fault, not his. Brandon feels like Kristina is hindering his career because she doesn’t like the idea of him going out to clubs every other night. Her hesitancy about this particular activity makes sense. Brandon had emotionally cheated on her in the past.

The discovery of this has created an insecurity in Kristina, even if she may not want to admit it. And given the fact that he hid his new artist, who is a young woman, from Kristina is not a good look for him. But yes, her not wanting him to go out to the clubs to see more new artists without her is the thing that’s hindering his career. It’s her fault, not his. Brandon and Martell also both used the tactic of misdirection in attempts to smooth things over with their wives. Shortly after Melody and Martell got back together he began gossiping with her about Marsau Scott’s alleged infidelity. He tells Melody that Marsau has had “20 girlfriends,” and has been very unfaithful to his wife Tisha Scott. Naturally, Melody shared this and the gossip led to a years-long rift in Melody and Tisha’s friendship that still exists.

In the most recent episode of LAMDT, Brandon saw the opportunity to create a rift between Kristina and Kolby and took it. He is clearly still harboring some anger with Kolby after she spilled the beans about the new artist at the anniversary picnic. He claimed he hopped into the discussion to protect Kristina as he promised he would, but he went above and beyond by asserting that Kolby was copying everything Kristina does as an influencer. He even had the audacity to call her a Kolbycat. It was brave of him to call her that with Russell right there. Russell is a big guy, and he could definitely hurt Brandon if he wanted to. And he most certainly looked like he wanted to hurt him after he insulted his wife. Brandon’s misdirection is a clear effort to make himself look better in Kristina’s eyes, just as Martell did when he gossiped with Melody.

Will Kristina and Brandon Face the Same Fate as ‘LAMH’ Couple Melody and Martell?

Based on how things are going for the Smiths, there is a strong likelihood that they could wind up divorced like Melody and Martell. Brandon needs to make sure he communicates with Kristina, and more importantly, stop lying to her about things. He also needs to remain faithful, obviously. Martell certainly did not remain faithful to Melody, and his actions in their current custody battle are downright despicable. Between saying that Melody has 20 babysitters watching their children to the threats of releasing revenge porn, Martell is looking more and more villainous on a daily basis. And on a separate note; Martell certainly loves using the number 20, doesn’t he? Marsau has 20 girlfriends, and Melody has 20 babysitters. It’s a very specific number of people to pop up twice, so it’s an important thing to make a note of. It almost seems as if Martell is telling 20 lies.

Hopefully, Brandon is able to do right by his wife and avoid that fate. It would be sad to see another family broken apart in such a public way.