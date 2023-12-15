The Big Picture Lance Reddick's best TV role was as FBI Special Agent Phillip Broyles in the long-running series Fringe.

Broyles was a strict authority figure who wanted to better the world around him and his presence helped ground the show's wild sci-fi stories.

Fringe allowed Reddick to showcase his versatility, from playing a stoic and intimidating character to exploring a weirder and more creative side.

Intense and dedicated can describe the “man in charge” roles Lance Reddick was known for. He was a regular presence on Bosch, even making a posthumous cameo, and he belonged to the ensemble of The Wire. His morally decent Lt. Cedric Daniels struggled with corruption happening in Baltimore. In the pursuit of cleaning up the city, Daniels’ first marriage fell apart and his career hit some bumps but slowly advanced. While that part was complex and gave a satisfying arc, the late actor’s best TV role was in another long-running series. In five seasons of Fringe, Special Agent Phillip Broyles saw the Fringe team less as colleagues and more as allies, a strong bond that facing deadly sci-fi threats could form. Like Daniels, Broyles was a strict authority figure who wanted to better the world around him, and his steely presence helped to ground the sci-fi stories that could go wild in creativity. Best of all, when Fringe got weird or less serious, it didn’t miss the chance to let Reddick do the same.

Lance Reddick Played a Leader in ‘The Wire’ and ‘Fringe’

Reddick's Lt. Daniels did his best to handle his power with care on The Wire, the HBO series that ran between 2002 and 2008. Season 1 had him hoping to earn a promotion, while getting frustrated over his cops who act recklessly, hurting his investigation or harming individuals. Throughout the following seasons, Daniels' marriage to his wife Marla (Maria Broom) ended, but elsewhere, he did his best to maintain his integrity as he rose through the ranks. A year after The Wire’s fifth and final season ended, Reddick went on to join the cast of Fringe, playing FBI Special Agent in Charge Phillip Broyles.

Season 1 of Fringe was rocky in how much time was spent on the mythology it teased or unraveled, and how well the characters were developed. The main trio got most of the attention, consisting of FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), and Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble). Even without too much insight, Phillip Broyles didn’t go unnoticed. Lance Reddick, in no way, could be lost on-screen, his tall frame unmatched by his fellow, shorter actors. It easily made him intimidating, meaning he needed to stand up and that could silence anyone. And should one of the Fringe team’s members make an outrageous claim (ahem, Walter), Broyles would just have to shift his eyes over or stare at the mad scientist, expressing his disbelief better than if he let out a sigh. He had to warm up to his team though, starting as a colder character.

Broyles is agitated by Olivia in the pilot, due to her role in getting sexual harassment charges placed on a friend of his (which they should have been). As the first case picks up, Broyles eases down his confrontational approach, recognizing how good of an agent Olivia truly is. He invites her and the Bishops to form a task force to deal with Fringe cases and events, seeing their worth in solving them. There is workplace conflict and drama when Broyles’ friend whom Olivia prosecuted, Sanford Harris (Michael Gaston), enters to cause trouble for her. Broyles has since become an ally to Olivia, having her back during the several times Harris complicated an investigation. By the Season 1 finale, Broyles reacts differently to his team, knowing when he has to give them leeway and even putting his career on the line to support them.

Reddick's Agent Broyles Is an Important Member of the Fringe Division

When Fringe realized the potential of Broyles, he became much more than the “man in charge.” In Season 2’s “Earthling,” the painful past of Broyles is examined. Behind the hard exterior, he has little in his personal life due to devoting all his time and attention to his work. He is divorced from his wife Diane (Karen Holness), and it’s hinted that the cold case at the center of this episode was a major tipping point for their relationship. When the Fringe team solves the case, Broyles finally gets closure, and he visits Diane to share it. Reddick’s commanding voice is softer, maybe a little louder than a whisper, when he stands on Diane’s front porch to deliver the news. Here is someone who lost an important person in his life due to his fierce devotion to protecting others from Fringe events. But the sci-fi series didn’t let Broyles remain somber all the time, allowing the actor to channel another side in the musical-themed episode, “Brown Betty.”

It’s a noir-romance tale from Walter’s jumbled and high-as-a-kite mind, where a fedora-wearing Broyles plays a piano in a bar, singing his cover of, "The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys" by Traffic. Reddick’s voice is soothing, begging to be heard more. Fans might be so used to a stern-faced Broyles, that when the biggest smile came on his face, it was startling. At the end of Season 2, the world was further shaken up by crossing over into a Parallel Universe for the show’s mythology. The “other side” was deteriorating due to Walter’s actions in the past, and over the decades, this Parallel Universe engaged in a secret war with the Prime Universe. Headed into Season 3, Lance Reddick got a doppelgänger who was both the same and something new for viewers.

The Parallel Universe Version of Agent Broyles Made a Great Sacrifice

On the “other side,” Colonel Broyles wore a tight black t-shirt (unlike the suit in the Prime version) and was in charge of a more well-established Fringe Division. During a switcheroo where Prime Olivia is kidnapped and brainwashed, Colonel Broyles is kept in on this secret as an accomplice to this insidious plot. But alliances shifted in “The Abducted.” This version of Broyles has remained married to Diane and they have a young son together, balancing his work and private life, using the latter to motivate him in the former. When Olivia protected his family without any other agenda to do so, Broyles realized this may not be a one-sided war with an easy enemy to identify. He went on to help Olivia travel back home, killed in the process due to being a “traitor.” While other Fringe characters that had a double, were complete opposites, the two Broyles were not too different from one another.

One might have been able to handle family life with work, but overall, these two Broyles were morally confident and self-assured in their decision-making to reach the same status of authority. Back in the Prime Universe, the original Broyles oversaw an Inception (2010) inspired adventure where Peter and Walter had to travel into Olivia’s subconscious to help her from an unexpected problem. Rather unlucky for the man in charge, Broyles accidentally got himself high on LSD that was used in the lab, hallucinating a cartoon bird that fluttered around. He whistled at it, his eyes wide in awe, as if he were an innocent Disney princess. As Fringe continued to explore alternate timelines and alternate realities, the many versions of Broyles were distinct and unique.

‘Fringe’ Didn’t Leave Broyles Behind in the Final Season

Season 4 of Fringe hit the reset button when it introduced a timeline where Peter didn’t exist. The characters were gloomier, a storytelling choice to emphasize the lack of his presence. Because of this clean slate, Colonel Broyles returned, but with different motives this time around. In this darker timeline, Broyles’ love for his family is used against him, forcing him to be a mole in Fringe Division for a dangerous foe. Lance Reddick still played him as dignified, disappointed in how he had been manipulated to work against his team. At a dire point, it seemed he was about to activate a devastating weapon. He instead turned himself over to the one person he felt might understand what he was forced to do: the Prime version of himself. Despite being a mole, Colonel Broyles showed his true colors when he needed to most. When Season 5 came, the show jumped into a dystopian future where the Observers, a mysterious group that popped up in previous episodes, are revealed to be part of a larger plan to invade.

The Observers traveled from a decaying future to take over the world and restart their society. Broyles is older, thanks to aged makeup, but he is still active on duty. He is forced to play nice with the Observers, working with them to supervise humans that didn’t comply with the tyrants, but once again, Fringe knew that the actor’s stoic face and presence could be altered. He doesn’t sing, and he isn’t revealed to be an enemy. This future-Broyles has taken on the undercover work to help the Resistance, with an alias known as “the Dove.” Good news to the surviving Fringe team when they resurfaced with a plan to save the future.

At the highest of stakes of Fringe, Lance Reddick was still a force to be reckoned with, and he stuck to his morals. Phillip Broyles remained an important member of the team to the end, where he got the closure that was befitting of him. If there was anyone you wanted as a leader during grisly cases of science gone wrong, a cold war between two universes, or a dystopian future, it would be Phillip Broyles. Reddick got to play the strict leader he was known to do so well, but when he got to explore the weirder side and tap into the sci-fi elements of this show, it gave him his best TV role.

Fringe is available to stream on Max.

