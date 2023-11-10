The Big Picture The season finale of Bosch: Legacy featured a surprise cameo from the late Lance Reddick, who played Captain Irvin Irving, adding a nostalgic touch for long-time fans.

In the final season, Irving became fully corrupt, making a deal with the FBI to ensure his re-election as the commissioner of the LAPD. However, Bosch exposed his corruption, leading him into trouble.

Reddick's final appearance in the Bosch universe occurred in the spin-off's finale episode, where he interacted with Mimi Rogers' character, Honey Chandler. Fans were thrilled to hear Irving utter his iconic catchphrase, "F*cking Bosch," one last time.

For long-term fans of Bosch, there was one final surprise in the terrific season finale of Amazon Freevee's spin-off series, Bosch: Legacy as viewers were treated to a cameo appearance from the late, dearly missed Lance Reddick. Reddick, whose character, Capt. Irvin Irving was a mainstay, tenuous friend, often foe and regular presence in the shadows of Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch.

Irving descended fully into corruption in the final season of Bosch, when he made a behind-the-scenes deal with the FBI to drop an ongoing LAPD investigation if the Bureau got him the required dirt he needed to blackmail Mayor Lopez to ensure a second five-year term as the commissioner of the LAPD. However, Bosch wasn't prepared to let that corruption slide, and ensured that the LA Times reporter Scott Anderson got all the info he needed on the story, and how Irving would benefit, leaving him in a quagmire of problems.

Reddick filmed his final appearance in the Bosch universe — and his only appearance in the spin-off — in the finale episode, entitled "A Step Ahead", where he came face to face with Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers). In the scene, it's revealed that Irv is working in the private sector — and Chandler wants his approval before making a run for district attorney after her own run-in with the feds through the season.

But let's be honest, that's not why fans like ourselves were delighted to see Reddick one more time. It was what he said. For one final time, when catching up on events, we were treated to the most iconic catchphrase of the season as Irving asks what the title character is up to. Mustering up as much disdain as possible, we get that immortal line for a final time: "F*cking Bosch."

Where Can I Watch 'Bosch: Legacy'?

The Season 2 premiere of Bosch: Legacy on Amazon Freevee had honoured the memories of both Reddick and former cast member Annie Wersching (Officer Julia Brasher, Bosch's first romantic interest in the series, who succumbed to cancer in January 2023). The episode opened with a poignant message, "In Loving Memory of Our Friends Annie Wersching and Lance Reddick."

Bosch can be watched in full, with all seven seasons available, via Prime Video. Bosch: Legacy, which continues the story, is available on Amazon Freevee.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

